Southwestern Adventist University Moves to the Cloud with Ellucian

KEENE, Texas and RESTON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Southwestern Adventist University has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. As a new Ellucian customer, Southwestern Adventist University joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their cloud partner.

Southwestern Adventist University chose Ellucian Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive ERP system, to integrate solutions across admissions, registration, student services, advising, assessment, financial aid, human resources and finance. Connecting these solutions will streamline and improve the overall student experience and will eliminate manual processes to improve efficiencies for administrators, faculty and staff.

"The new Colleague platform will modernize existing processes resulting in a better user experience across campus. We are excited to partner with Ellucian to provide these important improvements that will allow for more effective interactions as we strive to fulfill the mission of the university," said Ana Patterson, Interim President, Southwestern Adventist University.

"Moving to the cloud with Colleague SaaS will empower Southwestern Adventist University leaders with integrated data across systems to make informed institutional decisions. Ellucian's open, interoperable ecosystem will drive operational efficiencies and free up resources, allowing faculty and staff to focus on helping students reach their full potential," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We look forward to a strong partnership with Southwestern Adventist University as they usher in a new era of modernization to improve the student experience."

For more information on Ellucian cloud solutions visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/transition-cloud

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Southwestern Adventist University

For nearly 130 years, Southwestern Adventist University (SWAU) has offered quality Christian education. A small comprehensive university, the beautiful campus is located in Keene, Texas, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. SWAU offers personable professors, numerous programs including business, music, education, nursing, master's programs and many ways for students to get involved both on campus and abroad.

With a diverse student body that includes international students from dozens of countries and an average student/teacher ratio of 12:1, Southwestern Adventist University offers a unique and personal college experience. Learn more about the university at www.swau.edu.

Media Contacts

Lindsay Stanley

[email protected]

Timothy Kosaka

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian

Related Links

https://www.ellucian.com

