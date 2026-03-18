Unimarket to Showcase Source-to-Pay Innovation at EPIC 2026 Conference

Global technology leader to demonstrate modular procurement solutions designed to deliver clarity, control, and impact across higher education spend

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket, a global technology leader in source-to-pay solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the EPIC 2026 Educational Procurement Innovation Conference, taking place March 29 through April 1, 2026. Attendees can visit Unimarket at Booth #308 to experience live demonstrations of its full suite of modular procurement and source-to-pay solutions.

Hosted by the National Association of Educational Procurement, the EPIC conference brings together procurement and finance professionals from higher education institutions across North America to explore strategies, technologies, and best practices shaping the future of institutional spend management.

At EPIC 2026, Unimarket will showcase its comprehensive, modular source-to-pay platform—designed to provide institutions with complete visibility and control over organizational spend, from supplier sourcing and onboarding through purchasing, invoicing, and payments. The platform enables colleges and universities to modernize procurement operations, improve compliance, reduce maverick spend, and drive measurable financial and operational outcomes.

"Higher education institutions are under increasing pressure to do more with less—while maintaining transparency, compliance, and efficiency across increasingly complex procurement environments," said Phil Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Unimarket. "EPIC provides a valuable forum for collaboration and innovation, and we're excited to demonstrate how Unimarket helps institutions bring clarity, control, and impact to every stage of the source-to-pay lifecycle."

Conference attendees visiting Booth #308 will have the opportunity to:

Connect with Unimarket experts to discuss institution-specific challenges and goals

Explore Unimarket's end-to-end source-to-pay platform in live demonstrations

Learn how modular deployment enables institutions to adopt solutions at their own pace

Discover strategies to increase contract utilization and supplier engagement

See how automation and AI-driven capabilities streamline procurement and invoicing workflows

Unimarket's platform is purpose-built to support the unique needs of higher education, enabling procurement and finance teams to operate more strategically while delivering a seamless purchasing experience for end users.

To learn more about Unimarket's solutions or to schedule a meeting during EPIC 2026, visit: https://www.unimarket.com

About the National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP)

The National Association of Educational Procurement is a professional association dedicated to advancing public procurement in higher education. NAEP supports procurement and supply management professionals through education, certification, research, and collaboration, helping institutions operate more efficiently, ethically, and strategically. The association's annual EPIC (Educational Procurement Innovation Conference) brings together leaders from across higher education to share insights, explore emerging technologies, and address the evolving challenges of institutional procurement. For more information, visit: https://www.naepnet.org.

About Unimarket

Unimarket, a global technology leader in source-to-pay solutions, helps organizations bring clarity, control, and impact to their procurement and financial operations. By combining sourcing, procurement, invoicing, payments, and supplier management into a unified, modular platform, Unimarket enables institutions to reduce costs, improve compliance, and streamline processes across the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle. For more information, visit: https://www.unimarket.com.

Media Contact:

Lou Hughes

Moving Minds

[email protected]

https://movingminds.io

SOURCE Unimarket