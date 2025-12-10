VoltServer Expands Digital Electricity® Ecosystem with Sinclair Digital Partnership

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power systems and creator of Digital Electricity®, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Sinclair Digital. Sinclair Digital is a leading manufacturer of intelligent DC power and data distribution solutions powering edge connectivity for discrete or converged IT networks, operational technology and lighting systems.

To advance next-generation power initiatives and develop standardized global solutions, VoltServer believes it's crucial to partner with other industry innovators. This level of collaboration helps champion and accelerate the adoption of fault-managed power.

Working alongside industry-leading power and connectivity partners, VoltServer is redefining how power is delivered for today's most demanding applications. It provides integrated, end-to-end systems designed to work seamlessly and solve more intelligently, setting a new standard for reliability, sustainability, and reach.

Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ Distributed Edge Architecture, embedded with VoltServer's innovative Fault Managed Power (FMP) technology, is redefining building infrastructure with end-to-end IT, lighting, and converged network solutions. AGILE-CORE™ delivers a unified, high-performance digital backbone that combines low-voltage DC power and high-speed data in one network and to the edge where it's needed.

Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ platform offers a scalable, plug-and-play infrastructure that powers everything from IT devices and wireless access points to LED luminaires, sensors, cameras, lighting controls, HVAC control, USB charging, and more. Sinclair Digital's Distributed Edge Architecture dramatically reduces material use — requiring 80% less copper and 100% less conduit — while eliminating the need for IDFs, cutting construction costs by roughly $3 to $8 per square foot and lowering energy consumption by up to 30%.

"Embedding VoltServer's FMP platform into our AGILE-CORE™ Distributed Edge Architecture delivers a smarter, safer, and more flexible digital backbone," states Matt Conger, CRO, at Sinclair Digital. "Integrating VoltServer's Fault Managed Power in the AGILE-CORE™ ecosystem amplifies our ability to deliver a future-proofed high-performance solution. For organizations seeking next-generation Edge AI ready network and building infrastructure solutions that deliver resiliency, flexibility, safety, and efficiency at scale, Sinclair Digital remains uniquely positioned to deliver."

Through its Solution Partner Program, VoltServer gives vetted organizations access to its patented technology and products. This creates many opportunities to license, embed, private-label, or resell Digital Electricity as part of their own business offerings.

"Our mission is to make it simpler for our partners to integrate and deploy fault-managed power," explains Ronna Davis, CROat VoltServer. "By providing hands on support, the most proven and advanced FMP technology in the industry and a robust ecosystem, we empower our partners to confidently bring comprehensive Digital Electricity solutions including service and support models to customers globally."

Digital Electricity is the only proven, trademarked technology built and deployed at scale for complex and demanding projects that call for increasingly more power. By enabling thousands of kilowatts of power to be delivered safely, on-demand, and with radical efficiency, it transforms power distribution. Digital Electricity is embedded in Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ to ensure unmatched performance, operational flexibility, and future-ready scalability.

To learn more about VoltServer's strategic partners, visit www.voltserver.com/partners .

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we enable infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow—today. Our integrated, end-to-end systems deliver thousands of kilowatts of power safely and more efficiently for rapid deployment and lower CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, Digital Electricity sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at www.voltserver.com .

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital provides intelligent building infrastructure solutions that converge data and power across a scalable, low-voltage DC platform. Their AGILE-CORE™ system is transforming the way buildings are designed, powered, and managed. Learn more at www.Sinclair-Digital.com.

Media Contact : Amber Fortney, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE VoltServer®