SOVENTURE Reveals the Airports Most Likely to Delay Ski and Snow Sports Travelers This Winter

WARWICK, R.I. , Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is coming, and for adventure travelers this means gearing up and booking flights to mountain hubs and ski-towns. But unpredictable winter weather can mean delays and cancellations that ripple through key airports.

To help winter travelers plan smarter, the experts at SOVENTURE reviewed Department of Transportation data to highlight U.S. airports most and least prone to weather-related disruptions.

Top 5 Airports with the Highest Percentage of Weather Disruptions

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Will Rogers World Airport – Oklahoma City (OKC) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) McGhee Tyson Airport – Knoxville, TN (TYS) Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM)

Top 5 Airports with the Lowest Percentage of Weather Disruptions

Oakland International Airport (OAK) Kahului Airport – Maui, HI (OGG) Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) Ontario International Airport (ONT)

Why This Matters for Winter Adventure Travelers

Even the best-laid plans can get upended by storms, mountain-pass closures, or avalanche control. That's where adventure-sports coverage comes in. Depending on the plan, SOVENTURE-recommended coverages may include:

Emergency Medical – Coverage for injuries from skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, ice climbing, and more (policy-specific).

– Coverage for injuries from skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, ice climbing, and more (policy-specific). Medical Evacuation – Once hospitalized, transport to the nearest adequate medical facility, if necessary.

– Once hospitalized, transport to the nearest adequate medical facility, if necessary. Trip Delay & Interruption – Meals, hotels, and essentials during long delays; reimbursement of non-refundable costs if your trip gets cut short.

– Meals, hotels, and essentials during long delays; reimbursement of non-refundable costs if your trip gets cut short. Missed Connection – Helps you catch up if weather related flight delays cause you to miss a cruise or tour departure

– Helps you catch up if weather related flight delays cause you to miss a cruise or tour departure Lift Ticket, Lesson, and Guide Day Reimbursement – Recover prepaid on-mountain costs when covered issues disrupt your plans.

– Recover prepaid on-mountain costs when covered issues disrupt your plans. Baggage & Gear Protection – For delayed, lost, or damaged winter sports equipment.

– For delayed, lost, or damaged winter sports equipment. Mountain/Resort Closure and Weather-Related Coverage – Benefits may apply when operations shut down due to severe weather (see plan terms).

– Benefits may apply when operations shut down due to severe weather (see plan terms). 24/7 Assistance – Rebooking help, emergency lodging, and coordination when conditions change quickly.

– Rebooking help, emergency lodging, and coordination when conditions change quickly. Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) – Optional upgrade on eligible plans for most flexibility if forecasts or conditions change (when canceling at least 48 hours before departure).

SOVENTURE is a InsureMyTrip brand, a trusted leader in travel insurance.

Compare plans at SOVENTURE.com.

About SOVENTURE

SOVENTURE offers trip protection built for the way you travel. Whether you're chasing adrenaline or embracing the nomadic lifestyle, we've got you covered.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

