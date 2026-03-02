Sowell Management Adds Altruist as Enterprise Custodial Partner

Firm to leverage platform to help advisors grow their practices, deepen client relationships and seek better outcomes

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, today announced that it has partnered with Altruist to offer custodial services and support to the firm's advisors. Through the new enterprise partnership, Sowell's advisors will also have access to Hazel, Altruist's AI platform that was built to help advisors expand their businesses while deepening client relationships and seeking better overall outcomes.

"Adding Altruist to our lineup of custodians gives our advisors greater flexibility to grow their business and service their clients," said Daryl Seaton, CEO, Sowell Management. "The new Hazel platform is a game changer for advisors of all sizes. It offers them innovative and intuitive client-centric AI tools they can use to scale their practices, streamline their workflows and enhance their financial planning capabilities, all while giving them more time to devote to clients and prospects. As an enterprise partner, Sowell will work closely with Altruist as the firm continually enhances its platform to stay at the forefront of our rapidly evolving industry."

Altruist is a tech-forward wealth management platform focused on delivering better results for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). Hazel is the AI platform built by Altruist to help unify and automate a firm's knowledge from conversations, emails, documents, CRM data and calendars, with market, regulatory and custodial insights. Hazel can help create personalized tax plans, capture and summarize discussions, draft follow-ups, answer questions instantly, and prioritize tasks.

"The executive team at Sowell understands the critical role the right technology can play in achieving success in wealth management and we are looking forward to partnering with them at this pivotal point in their firm," said Jason Wenk, Founder and CEO of Altruist. "In addition to supporting Sowell's ambitious growth plans, we are grateful to have Daryl Seaton join us as a featured speaker at Altruist's Build to Grow Summit."

Partnering with Altruist is the latest step Sowell is taking to enhance its technology offering and continue integrating AI responsibly into the firm's tech stack. Leveraging advanced capabilities will benefit the entire firm and enable small- to mid-sized advisors throughout Sowell to compete on a level playing field with larger practices.

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a transformative platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path toward true independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $6 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of September 2025.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

Altruist is the tech-forward wealth platform for independent advisors, offering a fully integrated digital experience that makes managing investments and serving clients simpler and more affordable. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, portfolio management, billing, and reporting. With Altruist, financial advisors can create custom portfolios, trade fractional shares, automate rebalancing, and provide clients with a sleek web and mobile app experience. Learn more at altruist.com.

