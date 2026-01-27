Sowell Management Names Daryl Seaton Chief Executive Officer in Well-Planned Leadership Evolution

Founder Bill Sowell to Focus on Strategic Growth Initiatives as Chief Strategy Officer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, announced today that Daryl Seaton has been named Chief Executive Officer in a long-planned executive leadership transition.

Founder Bill Sowell will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer, where he will focus on long-term strategic and inorganic growth initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions. In this role, Sowell will leverage his deep industry experience and perspective to identify, structure, and execute opportunities that strengthen the firm and support its continued evolution—enhancing the platform for advisors and their clients.

"Daryl is a natural leader and an enthusiastic champion of the culture we established at Sowell since founding the company," said Bill Sowell. "This is a thoughtful evolution in our leadership, one that Daryl and I have been intentionally working toward over the past several years. As client expectations rise and advisors' needs become more complex, scale and strategic focus have become increasingly important to how we lead and grow the business. By transitioning enterprise leadership and partnership vision to Daryl, I'm able to focus more fully on advancing our inorganic growth and acquisition strategy—positioning Sowell to thrive long into the future."

Over the past several years, Sowell's growth has been shaped by the complementary leadership of Sowell and Seaton—pairing visionary strategy with disciplined execution. Operating under the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), together they have built a strong leadership team and guided the successful expansion of the firm's platform, including the launch of FLEX Connect, Sowell's end-to-end technology solution; the launch and growth of Sowell Insurance Services; and the introduction of Trek Wealth Solutions, the firm's retail wealth management brand. These initiatives reflect a shared commitment to innovation, scale, and long-term value creation for advisors and their clients.

Seaton began his more than 25-year financial services career at New York Life, where he became a Senior Partner and was responsible for recruiting, developing, and leading more than 150 agents and financial advisors. Seeking the freedom and flexibility to implement his vision, he later founded Solera Asset Managers, first as a hybrid firm and then as an RIA, and developed an eight-year advisor relationship with Sowell Management. Seaton joined Sowell in 2020 as Chief Operating Officer and was promoted to President in 2023.

"Bill is a pioneer in the fee-only wealth management space, and it's an honor to follow him as CEO of Sowell Management," said Seaton. "The firm has experienced tremendous success over its 25-year history, attracting top advisors and supporting them as they serve their clients with distinction. We are at an important inflection point in our industry, and the timing is right to execute our leadership transition plan."

Sowell began his career in financial services in 1990 and quickly became a top advisor. In 1995, he launched one of the industry's first fee-based practices, which later became Sowell Management. A recognized thought leader in the independent wealth management space, Sowell is known for building bridges and helping advisors envision—and achieve—successful independent futures.

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a transformative platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path toward true independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $6 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of September 2025.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly-rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

For more information, visit sowellmanagement.com.

