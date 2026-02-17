Sowell Management Names Vincent Gimarelli Chief Development Officer

AssetMark sales executive is the latest industry veteran to join Sowell's enhanced leadership team

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, announced today that Vincent Gimarelli has joined the firm as its first Chief Development Officer. The former AssetMark sales executive will lead Sowell's growth strategy across business development, organic advisor recruiting, investment management growth and distribution, and strategic relationship management. Reporting to CEO Daryl Seaton, Gimarelli will also play a key role in advancing Sowell's mergers and acquisitions initiatives and expanding the firm's enhanced growth partnerships across the platform.

Vincent Gimarelli, Chief Development Officer, Sowell Management

"Vince's more than three decades of experience will be an invaluable asset to Sowell as we embark on the next phase of our growth," said Seaton. "He knows the RIA space exceptionally well and brings a rare combination of strategic insight, relationship leadership, and true advisor advocacy. We will leverage that expertise as we continue to drive scalable growth, strengthen enterprise partnerships, and align development efforts with our long-term vision and advisor-first philosophy. Vince's leadership will be instrumental as we grow organically, attract like-minded advisors, and deepen the value we deliver across our platform."

In his new role, Gimarelli will lead Sowell Management's Business Development and Growth initiatives, with a primary focus on recruiting top-tier financial advisors to join the firm's growing network. Working closely with Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Bill Sowell, he will help shape and execute strategic growth initiatives—including M&A efforts that expand Sowell's scale and capabilities—strengthening the firm's advisor community and market presence. Gimarelli will also collaborate with Managing Director of Investment Management, Scott Dooley, to advance the Sowell TAMP and Investment Management platform, enhancing advisor access to innovative investment solutions and driving platform adoption across the RIA landscape.

Gimarelli is a senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in wealth management, specializing in the RIA sector, M&A strategy, and advisor and client advocacy. Most recently, as Institutional Sales and Consulting Director at AssetMark, he led national initiatives to accelerate advisor growth through strategic consulting, innovative technology, and partnership development. His work focused on helping RIAs achieve scalable, sustainable outcomes through thoughtful integration and long-term value creation.

Previously, Gimarelli served as Principal of Hemispheres Consulting, where he advised RIAs, private equity firms, and investors on M&A execution, sales optimization, and business transformation. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles overseeing complex RIA mergers, acquisitions, and integrations, consistently emphasizing operational discipline, governance, and client-centric outcomes.

"I have always had the highest regard for the Sowell Management leadership team and the firm's deeply ingrained culture and strategic vision," said Gimarelli. "At my core, I am an advocate—for advisors, for clients, and for the teams that support them. I believe my experience and perspective will allow me to work across the firm to ensure our business development efforts, organic growth initiatives, and strategic M&A plans are aligned, intentional, and focused on delivering meaningful, long-term value as our industry continues to evolve."

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a transformative platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path toward true independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $6 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of September 2025.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

For more information, visit sowellmanagement.com.

