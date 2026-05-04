Sowell Management Launches Advisor Partnership Program Providing Equity in the Firm and Growth Capital to Affiliated Advisors

Sowell partners with Merchant to fund the program, accelerate the firm's M&A strategy and build on strong momentum

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, announced the launch of its Advisor Partnership Program (APP) to provide its new and existing advisors with the resources and capital needed to grow their practices and plan for their futures. Additionally, Sowell announced it is partnering with Merchant for a capital infusion to fund APP, enhance its technology and investment management capabilities, and execute an ambitious M&A strategy to accelerate its momentum in the evolving, consolidating independent wealth management sector.

Designed for both current advisors and those considering joining, APP provides a meaningful opportunity to participate in the equity and long-term enterprise value of Sowell. Backed by strategic capital, APP is built to drive growth, operational scale and new opportunities. It also provides for succession and continuity planning, allowing advisors to create a defined path for their future on their own terms.

"As we considered the next chapter of our growth, we wanted to demonstrate our appreciation for our advisors' loyalty and their dedication to serving clients with distinction, while giving them additional incentive to support the ongoing success of the firm," said Daryl Seaton, CEO, Sowell Management. "We created our Advisor Partnership Program to ensure it reflected the values and culture that have made Sowell a unique presence in the RIA space for the past 25 years. We have always treated our advisors as partners in the business, and our new Program enables us to formalize that approach."

Sowell has experienced steady growth since its founding in 2001 as one of the nation's earliest RIAs. It has grown to over $6.5 billion in client assets through organic growth and traditional recruiting of advisors drawn to the firm's straightforward approach to financial planning, investment management, and client service.

As the industry evolved over the years, so has Sowell, increasing investment management solutions through a CIO model, adding a private wealth division with Cache River, enhancing its technology, marketing, and business development support, and building out an impressive leadership team with expertise from across wealth management. The new APP and partnership with Merchant will propel Sowell into its next phase of growth.

"Scale has become increasingly critical for sustained success in wealth management, and it will become more so as the industry continues to consolidate," said Bill Sowell, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sowell Management. "After a thorough due diligence process, we invited Merchant to be the partner who will take us into the future. Merchant's team has a deep understanding of the RIA space and respect for what we have built here at Sowell under the current leadership team."

Merchant is a well-respected global operating company providing growth capital, strategic resources, and support to independent financial services firms. Merchant's ecosystem comprises over 130+ partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $340 billion in assets.

"Sowell is an ideal partner firm for us," said Matt Brinker, Managing Partner at Merchant. "With Daryl and Bill at the helm, they lead a strong management team that knows where they want to take the business and be a premier destination for established financial advisors serving the needs of sophisticated clients. The firm's Midwest roots, values, and approach to wealth management are refreshing, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and making their vision a reality."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a transformative platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path toward true independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $6.5 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of April 2026.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

For more information, visit sowellmanagement.com.

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SOURCE Sowell Management