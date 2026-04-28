Sowell Management Launches Cache River Private Wealth to Serve Growing High-Net-Worth Market

New division combines Sowell's infrastructure with enhanced planning, investment and marketing support to create a "family office lite" experience

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, announced the launch of Cache River Private Wealth (Cache River PW), a wholly owned division purpose-built to serve the growing high-net-worth market of households with $5 million+ in net worth. The new division will be home to discerning advisors and families, where planning, investing and expertise converge to create a distinctive wealth management experience.

"Cache River Private Wealth is a strategic expansion of the Sowell ecosystem," said Daryl Seaton, CEO, Sowell Management. "The long-planned new division offers advisors a platform where they can elevate their capabilities in serving more complex, multi-generational clients while differentiating themselves in the high-net-worth space by offering advanced planning and a refined client experience. Through Cache River Private Wealth, advisors will be empowered to deliver a curated wealth experience that is guided with purpose, integrity, and a disciplined, coordinated approach."

Cache River PW takes a unique position in serving the HNW+ market by focusing on stewardship, stability, legacy, and calm, leveraging a multi-generational, family-oriented approach that supports coordination across generations and alignment with long-term family objectives. Additional benefits include enhanced planning capabilities and coordinated tax planning support.

Advanced planning will leverage in-house and third-party expertise in estate, business succession, and wealth transfer planning. Tax strategies and planning will work to identify proactive tax strategies and multi-year optimization and coordination to help identify potential tax mitigation opportunities.

In addition, Cache River PW will allow advisors to offer clients a more integrated approach to financial stewardship through comprehensive planning, portfolio architecture with advanced asset allocation and disciplined execution, and your family's legacy by coordinating bespoke "family office lite" services.

Cache River PW will offer affiliated advisors an Advisor Partnership Program (APP) focused on growth and succession designed to support long-term business development and continuity.

Rob Emrich III will serve as Chief Growth Officer for Cache River PW and will be primarily responsible for attracting experienced advisors serving high-net-worth clients to the platform. Additionally, Rob brings experience in institutional-caliber portfolio construction and derivatives-based income strategies, helping advisors deliver solutions to high-net-worth clients. He will work closely with Bill Sowell, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Sowell Management, on these growth efforts.

"Cache River PW will be a compelling option for top-tier advisors looking for a suite of family office lite services to support discerning clients with sophisticated wealth management needs," said Bill Sowell. "Advisors joining the new division will have access to Sowell's well-developed infrastructure of tools, systems, and resources, in addition to enhanced planning, investment, and marketing support. Cache River PW will provide a highly personal approach and a culture centered on stewardship, discretion, and long-term relationships that HNW clients expect and deserve."

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions designed to support advisors on the path toward independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $6.5 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of March 2026. *Advanced planning generally includes tax, estate, investment, risk‑management, liquidity, and philanthropy strategies into a single, customized roadmap. Each person's unique situation will dictate how this roadmap is delivered. Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) represent the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. For more information, visit sowellmanagement.com. For more information about Cache River Private Wealth, visit CacheRiverPW.com.

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SOURCE Sowell Management