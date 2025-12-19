Sowell Management's Erin Taylor Named CMO of the Year by ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, congratulates Erin Taylor, the firm's Senior Vice President of Marketing, on being named CMO of the Year by the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards. The Luminaries, now in their fifth year, spotlight outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals while redefining excellence in financial services.

Taylor won the prestigious award for her successful efforts that reshaped the marketing approach at Sowell by centering the firm's strategy on the advisor's journey. Over the past 18 months, she led the strategic development of the JourneyForward Framework and used it as the foundation for several major initiatives: Sowell's first advisor-facing media campaign, the launch of the Independence Accelerator Program, a scalable advisor branding roadmap, and an innovative go-to-market campaign for Sowell Insurance Services. Taylor also guided the rebranding and launch of Sowell's Next Gen Investment Platform, in collaboration with key partners - Goldman Sachs and Rayliant.

"We're thrilled that Erin won this well-deserved award from ThinkAdvisor," said Bill Sowell, CEO of Sowell Management. "Erin is an extraordinarily talented marketing professional and business leader and has now been recognized by the industry for her hard work and exceptional talents. Congratulations, Erin, from the entire Sowell family!"

A branding expert, Taylor believes a brand is a relationship—shaped by meaningful experiences, not just words—that lives in the space between authenticity and trust. In her view, a brand isn't defined by a logo, tagline, or campaign, but by the experience someone share with you—where authenticity shows up consistently enough that trust becomes natural. In addition to this latest industry recognition, she was named to Wealth Solutions Report's 2024 CMO 10: Top Wealth Management CMOs.

"Erin's win confirms what we have already known about her and her incredible value to our organization," said Daryl Seaton, President of Sowell Management. "She has been instrumental in our growth, allowing us to strengthen relationships and increase alignment while driving results across the advisor journey. Sowell has great momentum and will continue to innovate as the industry evolves, with Erin playing a vital role in the ongoing success of both the firm and our advisors.

ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards

By setting a new standard for recognition based on remarkable achievements and innovation, the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards program inspires the industry to strive for greater heights in leadership, creativity, and community engagement. A panel of independent judges made up of distinguished industry professionals will determine the 2025 winners, who will be recognized during an awards event at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 4, 2025.

"The 2025 Luminaries Awards shine a spotlight on how excellence is being reimagined in financial services," said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "This year's finalists stand out not only for their leadership and innovation but also for their dedication to creating lasting, positive impact across both their communities and the industry. Their work illustrates the ever-evolving nature of financial services, and we are proud to spotlight their achievements as powerful examples of what's possible."

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a platform of Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $6 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of September 2025. Providing a transformative platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path of true independence.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

For more information, visit sowellmanagement.com.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor (ThinkAdvisor.com) provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. The website showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of industry regulation, dealmaking, and technology into digestible coverage, so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

