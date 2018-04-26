S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P U.S. Indices and Equity Indices Policies & Practices Methodologies

Weekly Share Changes will no longer be announced on the first Friday of a quarterly rebalancing month. There will be no weekly share change announcement on the first and second Fridays of March, June, September, and December. Previously, a weekly share change announcement was made on the first Friday these months. This change allows for further consolidation in implementation timing during the quarterly rebalance months for share and investable weight factor (IWF) changes. Clarification on Multiple Share Class Structures in S&P Composite 1500. If an S&P Composite 1500 constituent reorganizes from a single share class structure into a multiple share class structure, that company will be reviewed for continued inclusion in the S&P Composite 1500 at the discretion of the Index Committee. Previously, the U.S. Indices methodology stated that S&P Composite 1500 constituents that reorganize into a multiple share class structure would remain in the S&P Composite 1500 in order to minimize turnover.

Please refer to the S&P U.S. Indices and S&P DJI's Equity Indices Policies and Practices Methodologies for further details. The updated methodologies will be posted in the next few days.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

