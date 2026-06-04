S&P Dow Jones Indices Consultation on Treatment of MegaCap Companies - Results

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") conducted a consultation with market participants on potential changes to the S&P U.S. Indices Methodology and Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Indices Methodology (collectively, the "Relevant Index Families") related to MegaCap companies.

The Index Committee appreciates the market engagement received in connection with this consultation and thanks all respondents for their feedback.

S&P DJI's Index Committee continually monitors market developments to ensure indices meet their stated objectives and considers methodology changes as needed to help ensure its indices continue to do so.

Market consultations are the primary mechanism through which the Index Committee engages with market participants and other stakeholders to seek feedback on whether methodology changes are necessary or appropriate, and to assess potential methodology developments. Consultations also provide an opportunity for any member of the public to submit input. This process is designed to preserve the independence of the Index Committee, effectively mitigate potential conflicts of interest, and help ensure transparency and fairness.

The Index Committee carefully reviews all consultation responses received. However, while all responses are reviewed and considered, the Index Committee is not bound by any comments or information submitted as part of the consultation.

S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 Results:

Based on S&P DJI's Index Committee review of the markets and after consideration of responses received from a wide range of market participants, no changes will be made to the eligibility criteria including financial viability screens, seasoning period, or minimum IWF, for the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, or S&P SmallCap 600 as a result of the S&P Dow Jones Indices consultation on the treatment of MegaCap companies. Accordingly, there will be no changes to existing methodology for this index family.

S&P DJI determined that exceptions to the financial viability, seasoning, and IWF requirements should not be granted solely based on market capitalization. The decision not to adopt the proposed exceptions preserves core index principles by maintaining consistent application of these key requirements. Although there may be trade-offs between strict adherence to these eligibility requirements and broad representativeness, the current methodology provides substantial market coverage and sector balance. As a result, the indices can continue to meet their stated objectives while preserving their role as representative and investable benchmarks for the U.S. equity market.

The table below summarizes the consultation results.

Proposed Methodology Changes Current Result IPO Seasoning

Period to be

reduced to six

months from 12

months Initial public offerings should be traded on an

eligible exchange for at least 12 months before

being considered for addition to an index.



Spin-offs or in-specie distributions from existing

constituents are not required to have 12 months of

trading prior to their inclusion in the S&P

Composite 1500.



Companies that migrate from an ineligible

exchange, emerge from bankruptcy, are newly

designated to be domiciled in the U.S. for index

purposes by S&P Dow Jones Indices, or convert

from an ineligible share or organizational type to an

eligible type do not need to trade on an eligible

U.S. exchange for 12 months before being

considered for addition. No Change Investable

Weight Factor

(IWF) minimum

is waived for

MegaCap

companies To be eligible for addition, a stock must have an

IWF of at least 0.10.



Companies passing the total company level market

capitalization criteria are also required to

have a security level float-adjusted market

capitalization (FMC) that is at least 50% of the

respective index's total company level minimum

market capitalization threshold. No Change Financial

Viability

exception for

MegaCap

companies S&P Composite 1500. Generally Accepted

Accounting Principles (GAAP) net income from

continuing operations must be positive for: o the most recent quarter, and o the sum of the most recent four consecutive

quarters



Rule Exceptions. Exceptions to the above criteria

include: • Migrations from one S&P Composite 1500 index

to another do not need to meet the financial

viability, liquidity, or 50% of the respective

index's total company level minimum market

capitalization threshold criteria.



• Companies that are spun-off from current S&P

Composite 1500 constituents do not need to

meet the outside addition criteria



• Non-S&P Composite 1500 companies that

acquire S&P Composite 1500 index

constituents, but do not fully meet all of the

eligibility criteria, may still be added to an S&P

Composite 1500 index at the discretion of the

Index Committee if the merger consideration

includes the acquiring company issuing stock to

target company shareholders, and the

Committee determines that the addition could

mitigate turnover and enhance the

representativeness of the index as a market

benchmark. No Change

S&P Total Market Index (TMI), S&P Completion Index (CI), and Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index (TSM)

The S&P Total Market Index (TMI), S&P Completion Index (CI), and Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index (TSM) are broad market indices intended to represent the investment universe. The following changes will be applied.

Proposed Methodology Changes Current Result MegaCap

Classification -- -- Investable Weight

Factor (IWF) –

S&P Total Market

Index To be eligible for addition, a stock must have an

IWF of at least 0.10. Current constituents have no

minimum requirement. To be eligible for addition, a stock must have

either: • IWF of at least 0.10, or • Float-adjusted market capitalization

greater than or equal to 10% of the

total company level market

capitalization of the 100th largest

company in the S&P Total Market

Index, ranked by total market

capitalization as of the reference

date.



Current constituents have no minimum

requirement. Investable Weight

Factor (IWF) –

Dow Jones U.S.

Total Stock Market

Index To be eligible for addition, a stock must have an

IWF of at least 0.10. Current constituents have no

minimum requirement. To be eligible for addition, a stock must have

either: • IWF of at least 0.10, or • Float-adjusted market capitalization

greater than or equal to 10% of the

total company level market

capitalization of the 100th largest

company in the Dow Jones U.S. Total

Stock Market Index, ranked by total

market capitalization as of the

reference date.



Current constituents have no minimum

requirement.

An IPO that meets the requirements of the updated Investable Weight Factor (IWF) eligibility rule is eligible for fast-track entry, provided the company meets all other applicable fast-track criteria as well. Fast-track assessment is made using the closing price on the first day of trading on an eligible exchange. Once S&P Dow Jones Indices announces that an IPO is eligible for fast-track addition, it is added to the index with five business days' lead time. For more information on IPO fast track entry, see the relevant index methodology.

Float Release after the end of IPO Lock-Up Period

Consultation respondents generally supported implementing float increases following the release of lock-up shares gradually, or in tranches where appropriate, depending on company-specific circumstances.

S&P DJI applies the published methodology as the default approach. In accordance with the Index Committee's governance framework, the Index Committee may, in certain circumstances, exercise discretion in the implementation of float increases after the end of the IPO lock-up period to reduce market impact, support replicability, and promote orderly implementation, taking into account company-specific facts, such as size of the index event and timelines.

Any such decision will be communicated in advance where possible.

IMPACTED INDICES

Index Name Index Code S&P Total Market Index (TMI) SPTMI S&P Completion Index (CI) SPCMI Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index DWCF

Please note that if a company is included within the above indices, such company may become eligible for derived indices that use the above index as a starting universe. For example, the derived indices include, but are not limited to, size, sector, style, factor, and sustainability indices derived from the impacted indices. Please refer to the individual index methodologies for more information on eligibility and timing.

IMPLEMENTATION TIMING

S&P DJI is implementing the above described methodology changes to the S&P Total Market Index (TMI), S&P Completion Index (CI), and Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index (TSM) effective prior to the market open on Monday, June 8, 2026.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

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