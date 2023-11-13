S&P Global Recognized Among America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global today announced its inclusion in the America's Greenest Companies 2024 ranking by Newsweek (in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact). The list recognizes the top companies in the United States for progress in positively changing their sustainability footprints. Newsweek's Greenest Companies evaluation is based on greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, water generation, waste generation, and sustainability data disclosure and commitments. 

"We are delighted to be acknowledged with this accolade recognizing our long-standing commitment to sustainability," said Dimitra Manis, Chief Purpose Officer, S&P Global. "We know that both our people and the next generation of the workforce deeply value environmental sustainability and we are committed to accelerating our progress in this field."

S&P Global has been honored to receive several further recent awards recognizing its commitment to Corporate Responsibility, Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, including:

"Our 'People First' philosophy enables us to build a more inclusive and equitable culture driven by our core values of Discovery, Partnership and Integrity. It is this culture and focus on our people that truly sets us apart," added Manis.

Learn more about the company's commitment to sustainability in our most recent Impact Report.

About S&P Global 
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

