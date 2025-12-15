TPM by S&P Global to Convene Shipping and Supply Chain Leaders in California, March 1-4

Global logistics leaders meet to address unprecedented margin pressure, rising tariff costs and supply chain disruption

Keynote by Janet Yellen, former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Federal Reserve Chair

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th annual TPM, S&P Global's premier shipping and supply chain conference organized by the Journal of Commerce, will bring together senior decision-makers from across the global logistics ecosystem March 1 – 4 in Long Beach, California.

TPM26: Taking Costs Out, Putting Value In underscores the urgent challenge facing shippers as rising tariff burdens drive a renewed focus on cost savings and risk mitigation—without sacrificing resilience or service quality. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, average U.S. tariff rates now exceed 17%, up from just 2.4% a year ago, highlighting the mounting pressure on importers to uncover meaningful cost-reduction opportunities across their supply chains. This year's agenda will spotlight practical strategies for margin protection, smarter sourcing, and risk-aware cost optimization amid high tariffs and ongoing supply chain volatility.

"TPM has always been where the global container shipping industry convenes to build relationships, gain insight, and chart a path forward," said Peter Tirschwell, Vice President for Maritime & Trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence and Founder and Chairman of TPM. "As we move into 2026, TPM continues to be about people and relationships — about the essential trust, collaboration, and innovation that keeps supply chains moving in an unpredictable world."

Keynote address and confirmed speakers

The conference will open with a keynote conversation featuring Janet L. Yellen, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and Chair of the Federal Reserve, in dialogue with Carlos Pascual, Senior Vice President and Head of Geopolitics and International Affairs at S&P Global Energy.

Additional speakers confirmed so far include;

Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist at S&P Global Ratings;

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd;

Johan Sigsgaard, Executive Vice President of Maersk;

Ryan Peterson, CEO of Flexport;

Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding;

Jens Drewes, CEO of Hellmann Worldwide

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express

Rahul Kapoor, Global Head of Shipping Research and Analytics, S&P Global Energy

Event highlights

TPM26 features the return of TPM Academy, a series of 45-minute educational workshops led by subject matter experts with topics ranging from strategies to minimize tariff burdens, the potential impact of AI on supply chains, and the practicalities of near-shoring in the current tariff landscape. Further sessions and events across TPM26 delve into the global economic and trade outlook, the implications of China's diversification of exports away from the U.S., and an exploration of trade and maritime policy trends heading into 2026.

The full TPM26 program can be found here, and the confirmed speaker list here.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the press interested in attending TPM26 can apply for accreditation here.

