S&P Global Redefines Financial Insights with New AI-Powered Multi-Document Research and Analysis Tool in Capital IQ Pro ChatIQ

Document Intelligence 2.0 enables simultaneous analysis of documents while new search filters streamline research workflows and accelerate decision-making

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global today announced new AI-powered enhancements to its flagship S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, introducing Document Intelligence 2.0 and several breakthrough features designed to accelerate financial analysis and deliver comprehensive insights with transparency. These enhancements represent a significant advancement in financial intelligence technology, addressing the growing demand for tools that deliver faster, more actionable intelligence in an increasingly complex global economy.

The centerpiece of this release is Document Intelligence 2.0, which harnesses generative AI capabilities to analyze vast document repositories while enabling users to generate deep insights with precise citations for full auditability. Additionally, upgrades to Visible Alpha on S&P Capital IQ Pro feature new Estimates pages with expanded earnings data and customizable consensus views.

"Document Intelligence 2.0 elevates our platform's ability to deliver actionable insights with the transparency and auditability that financial professionals demand," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Data & Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "By integrating powerful AI tools with enhanced traceability and enabling simultaneous analysis of multiple documents, we're enhancing how investment professionals conduct research and make decisions in today's complex market landscape. These advancements represent our commitment to providing the essential intelligence that drives informed decision-making across global markets."

The Multi-Document ChatIQ feature enables clients to seamlessly interact across multiple documents for efficient comparison, strategic insights, competitive positioning and trend analysis. S&P Capital IQ Pro users can analyze multiple documents from different sources, including filings, transcripts, investor presentations, news, research, and more across multiple companies or industries in Document Intelligence.

Additional features in the recent S&P Capital IQ Pro release include:

Earnings IQ Alerts: Delivers instant notifications on financial earnings metrics and summaries immediately upon public announcement

Natural Language Screening: Enables efficient company screening using natural language queries automatically converted into precise criteria.

Visible Alpha Estimates: Introduces advanced tools for analyzing company financials and industry-specific KPIs with new Estimates Summary pages and dedicated Net Asset Value (NAV) Estimates functionality.

Fixed Income: Adds nearly 3,600 new issuers to Credit Default Swaps coverage, enhanced pricing data with live analytics and expanded Leveraged Loan indices.

Private Markets: Expands contact information for key professionals, adds Employee Movement data and introduces eight new niche Topic Tags for enhanced coverage.

Operated within S&P Global's Market Intelligence division, S&P Capital IQ Pro offers deep financial data, proprietary research, and analysis on global markets, companies, and industries.

For more information on S&P Capital IQ Pro, please see here.

To learn more about Artificial Intelligence at S&P Global, please visit here.

