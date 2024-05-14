SPACE FOR HUMANITY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH DATE FOR HISTORIC FLIGHT. FIRST BLACK ASTRONAUT CANDIDATE, ED DWIGHT, FINALLY GOING TO SPACE.

"Ed Dwight embodies the spirit of our Citizen Astronaut Program and it's an honor to support his voyage to space. Our mission to democratize space aligns with his journey, demonstrating the courage and dedication we aspire to elevate to new heights. We're elated to soon witness this moment in space history," said Antonio Peronace, Executive Director of Space for Humanity.

A subject of the recent documentary, " The Space Race ," Ed was selected by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 as the United State's first Black astronaut candidate but was never granted the opportunity to fly to space. Now, at 90-years young, Ed Dwight will finally travel to space.

Reflecting on the upcoming launch, documentary Executive Producer and retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin said: "For the past year, while screening Ed's story in the documentary, 'The Space Race,' I got emotional every time I saw his disappointment when he was removed from the Astronaut Training Program. I'm very excited that Ed will get his chance to break the surly bonds of our home planet. Thanks, Space for Humanity, for helping make Ed's journey to Space a reality, and for creating access to space for All. Godspeed Ed and crew."

Peronace added: "Ed Dwight is a force of nature and an inspiration to countless. His story is a demonstration of knowing one's own worth, challenging barriers, and discovering what's possible when we reach for the stars. Space for Humanity is humbled to have the opportunity to play a small role in Ed's incredible journey."

Space for Humanity Vision Circle member, Mason Angel, is also among Ed's crew. Together, they'll have the chance to experience the transformative power of the Overview Effect and inspire the next generation of Citizen Astronauts.

Space for Humanity is a globally recognized, 501c3 nonprofit organization that is increasing access to space for all the world's citizens and changing humanity's perspective on our place in the cosmos. Space for Humanity operates a Citizen Astronaut Program that sends thoughtfully selected, impact-driven individuals from any walk of life to space to experience the "Overview Effect," a cognitive shift brought on by viewing the Earth from space. Space for Humanity provides its Citizen Astronauts specialized training so that upon their return to Earth they can serve as leaders and global ambassadors, inspiring a better, brighter tomorrow for all.

