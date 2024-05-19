SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH AND LANDING OF BLUE ORIGIN MISSION NS-25.

ED DWIGHT FINALLY GOES TO SPACE.

VAN HORN, Texas, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Space for Humanity is happy and proud to report the successful launch and landing of Blue Origin's NS-25. The crew includes Ed Dwight.

"Ed Dwight has finally gone to space! It's incredible to see the outpouring of support for Ed and this mission. For decades, Ed has been an inspiration for countless. This successful mission will only reach and inspire so many more. Space for Humanity is proud to be a part of Ed Dwight's incredible journey. Congratulations to Ed, the entire crew, and Blue Origin," said Space for Humanity Executive Director, Antonio Peronace.

A subject of the recent documentary, "The Space Race," Ed was selected by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 as the United States' first Black astronaut candidate but was never granted the opportunity to fly to space. Now, at 90-years young, Ed Dwight has finally gone to space.

Reflecting on the successful mission, documentary Executive Producer and retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin said: "Today is justice for Ed Dwight. When you learn of his story you understand what he's gone through. I hope so many more people will look at today and now say, 'Wow, I can do that, I see that history now.' Hopefully it will inspire so many more. This is how we truly create a space for humanity. I thank Space for Humanity for helping make today happen."

Retired NASA astronaut and former NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden, Jr. added: "Ed is a dear friend, role model, and mentor. All of us here who had an opportunity to go to space stand on his shoulders and we were with him in spirit on his launch. He's earned this. He deserves this."

Peronace added: "Today exemplifies the increase of access to space that's at the core of Space for Humanity's mission. We cannot take everyone in the world to space just yet. But with missions like this, we can elevate everyone's hopes and dreams to space together."

Space for Humanity Vision Circle member and space industry entrepreneur, Mason Angel, was also among the Mission NS-25 crew.

Space for Humanity is a globally recognized, 501c3 nonprofit organization that is increasing access to space for all the world's citizens and changing humanity's perspective on our place in the cosmos. Space for Humanity operates a Citizen Astronaut Program that sends thoughtfully selected, impact-driven individuals from any walk of life to space to experience the "Overview Effect," a cognitive shift brought on by viewing the Earth from space. Space for Humanity provides its Citizen Astronauts specialized training so that upon their return to Earth they can serve as leaders and global ambassadors, inspiring a better, brighter tomorrow for all.

To learn more about Space for Humanity's work and provide support for missions like that of Ed Dwight's, please visit: https://spaceforhumanity.org/donate.

