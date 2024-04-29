Space Needle Announces 8th Annual Base 2 Space Stair Climb to Benefit Fred Hutch Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation

The charity stair climb opens registration with a special ode to the Space Needle's 62nd birthday

SEATTLE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Needle is calling all climbers to Seattle on Sunday, September 29 for Base 2 Space, Seattle's Most Iconic Climb. Registration is now open for the annual charity stair climb, that challenges participants to scale the Space Needle's 832 stairs, while raising money for Fred Hutch Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation. This is the only time all year that the landmark's stairs are open to the public to climb. To date, the signature Seattle event has raised more than $4 million for lifesaving cancer research and care at Fred Hutch.

For the next two days, April 29 and 30, registration for the climb is set at just $62—a nod to the Space Needle's April birthday. The tower opened in 1962 and celebrates its 62nd birthday this year. On May 1, registration prices increase to $76.

Base 2 Space is open to runners and walkers of all fitness levels. Climbers will ascend 98 flights from the base of the Space Needle, ending at the Observation Deck, 520 feet high. The two spiral open-air staircases provide breathtaking views of Mount Rainier, Puget Sound, and Downtown Seattle the entire way to the top.

"We're so excited to be back for another year of Base 2 Space," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President and CEO. "We're working toward a future without cancer, and all our climbers, donors, and volunteers are a part of making that a reality by supporting the lifesaving research at Fred Hutch. It's a challenging climb, but I promise the views at the top will be worth it."

To register, each participant must pay a registration fee and meet a fundraising minimum. Those that sign up before June 1 will qualify for an early bird rate of $76 for adults and $55 for youth (age 8 –17). After June 1, the cost will increase to $90 for adults (youth registration remains $55). Each climber must fundraise a minimum of $200 for adults or $100 for youth, or participants can set a higher goal of their choosing. All funds raised go directly to advancing cancer research in our community. Registration and fundraising tips are available online at www.Base2SpaceSeattle.com.

"We are grateful to the Space Needle and to everyone who supports this fundraiser for cancer research. There's nothing else like it," said Kelly O'Brien, Fred Hutch's vice president and chief philanthropy officer. "It is truly inspiring to see thousands of people come together to climb those 832 steps in honor of all those whose lives have been impacted by cancer. The funds raised by this powerful community help us advance innovative ideas and move discoveries from our labs to patients faster. Seeing people take on this climb is a source of real hope for life beyond cancer."

Top fundraisers from 2024 will get the chance to harness in and climb the spire of the Space Needle, a special honor reserved for those who raise the most for Fred Hutch.

About the Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle, and houses The Loupe — the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year-round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit spaceneedle.com.

About the Space Needle Foundation

As a subsidiary of the Seattle Foundation, the Space Needle Foundation is committed to elevating our community's collective future by supporting organizations who are at the forefront of transforming lives and make a positive difference in the Puget Sound region.

About Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Fred Hutch Cancer Center unites individualized care and advanced research to provide the latest cancer treatment options while accelerating discoveries that prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious diseases worldwide.

Based in Seattle, Fred Hutch is an independent, nonprofit organization and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington. We have earned a global reputation for our track record of discoveries in cancer, infectious disease and basic research, including important advances in bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, HIV/AIDS prevention and COVID-19 vaccines. Fred Hutch operates eight clinical care sites that provide medical oncology, infusion, radiation, proton therapy and related services. Fred Hutch also serves as UW Medicine's cancer program.

