Space, the Final Frontier for...Welding? ISS National Lab-Sponsored Research to Test Cold Welding for Spacecraft Repairs

The SpaceX CRS-31 mission for NASA will advance cold welding techniques for on-the-spot spacecraft hull repairs

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a spacecraft hurtling through deep space when suddenly, it's struck by a rogue piece of space debris. In the harsh vacuum of space, traditional repair methods falter. Enter ASTROBEAT, an innovative experiment sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, poised to advance spacecraft repairs using cold welding—a technique akin to patching a tire while soaring through space.

This experiment, which arrived at the space station via SpaceX's 31st Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA, is spearheaded by Leonardo Barilaro, a senior lecturer in aerospace engineering at the Malta College of Arts, Sciences, and Technology (MCAST).

"Cold welding has long been considered an adverse phenomenon in space, but with ASTROBEAT, we're transforming a problem into a viable repair mechanism," Barilaro explains. "It aims to create a paradigm shift in conducting structural repairs in space—swiftly, efficiently, and with minimal external intervention."

Cold welding employs a calibrated force to join metallic materials without heat, minimizing risks like structural damage to spacecraft from high temperatures. This technique benefits from the space station's microgravity environment, where metals don't re-oxidize quickly, allowing for cleaner and stronger bonds. The ASTROBEAT technology demonstration project will evaluate cold welding in space by testing metal patches on simulated spacecraft hulls, offering a safer and potentially more reliable method for in-orbit repairs than traditional techniques.

The remotely controlled experiment, designed to address hull breaches caused by micrometeoroids or space debris, consists of four chambers with calibrated metallic samples. If successful, the project could establish cold welding as a crucial tool for in-space repair, significantly boosting the durability of spacecraft and the safety of crewed missions.

"The introduction of ASTROBEAT to the ISS represents a crucial step from theoretical concepts to practical, potentially life-saving technology," Barilaro adds. "We aim to provide astronauts with the capability to seal breaches from within the spacecraft, leveraging the unique conditions of cold welding adhesion in space."

Upon completion of the space station testing, the project will return to Earth so the team can thoroughly analyze the cold-welded joints, assessing their effectiveness and resilience.

In addition to ASTROBEAT, Barilaro, a pianist, leads the Space Art project "Music from Space" in collaboration with Grammy-nominated cellist Tina Guo. This project uses art to engage and educate the public on the wonders of space science, highlighting the profound link between creativity and exploration in human spaceflight.

