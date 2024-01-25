Spacial Health, the Specialty Healthcare Marketplace, Launches New Patient Portal Powered by Unqork

New healthtech marketplace Spacial Health launches an enhanced patient portal in partnership with codeless platform, Unqork, as it looks to expand into new specialty health verticals 

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading codeless platform, today announced that it has launched a new patient portal in partnership with Spacial Health, the specialty healthtech marketplace dedicated to revolutionizing the way individuals access and interact with healthcare services. The new patient portal will offer personalized treatment plans, interactive guidance, access to premier specialists, education, and community for patients and providers frustrated with the inefficiencies of the traditional healthcare system.

Powered by Unqork's codeless platform, Spacial Health connects healthcare specialists with patients across the United States to provide innovative healthcare options, ensuring everyone can access the specialty care they need. With user-friendly and intuitive apps, Spacial Health provides a seamless experience to patients, providers, and healthcare organizations alike, with security and compliance top of mind. From streamlined appointment scheduling and secure telehealth consultations to personalized treatment plans and remote monitoring, Spacial Health's application ecosystem built on the Unqork platform empowers individuals to take control of their health journey.

Addressing the pain points of modern day specialty care, Spacial Health provides:

  • Democratized access to innovative solutions: Through the Spacial Health marketplace, patients can finally access innovative health solutions, such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, or personalized treatment options.
  • Geographical specialist availability: Spacial Health provides specialty care with renowned practitioners, no matter their location.
  • Easy appointment scheduling: Patients can schedule an appointment easily, without having to coordinate with multiple providers or difficulty finding availability.

Currently, Spacial Health offers access to world-class food allergy treatment in partnership with the Global Food Initiative (GFI). GFI, founded by Dr. Douglas H. Jones and Dr. Atul N. Shah, provides a network of food allergy specialists that treat food allergies with food immunotherapy developed over years of research, rather than food avoidance, resulting in safer, more effective treatment for patients. Spacial Health plans to expand in 2024 and beyond, to offer access to healthcare providers that specialize in asthma, prediabetes, skin disorders, and more. 

"Throughout my career, I've never been able to establish a more seamless patient-provider experience," said Dr. Douglas H. Jones. "With Unqork's codeless platform, the Spacial Health applications bring convenience and personalized care to patients, revolutionizing the way we approach treatment."

"Our work with Spacial Health is an exciting use case for Unqork as we offer our enterprise-grade capabilities – security, compliance, scalability, and integration – in an easy-to-use, visual interface that improves both the patient and the provider experience," said Gary Hoberman, Founder and CEO, Unqork. "Our goal is to provide a codeless platform that helps Spacial Health doctors operate as entrepreneurs to expand their practice and brings the best technology to patients as they begin their journey through specialized treatment plans."

About Unqork

Unqork is the first codeless development platform, reshaping how organizations create, manage and run their software applications without the constraints of traditional coding. Through Unqork's codeless architecture standard, Unqork is pioneering the next big migration beyond the cloud, freeing businesses from legacy code to propel their business forward. Unqork serves enterprises of all sizes, providing industry-tailored solutions for customers in financial services, insurance, government, high-tech and health care. Its customers include Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

About Spacial Health

Founded in 2023, Spacial Health is a specialty healthtech marketplace dedicated to revolutionizing the way individuals access and interact with healthcare services. Powered by Unqork, the leading codeless platform, Spacial Health offers an approachable user interface to bring a seamless experience to patients, providers, and healthcare organizations alike. From streamlined appointment scheduling and secure telehealth consultations to personalized treatment plans and remote monitoring, the Spacial Health marketplace empowers individuals to take control of their health journey. Discover a new era of healthcare with Spacial Health, where innovation meets accessibility, and individuals are empowered to navigate their health and well-being with confidence. To learn more, please visit: https://www.spacialhealth.com/

