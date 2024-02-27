Unqork Unveils Winter 2024 Platform Release, With New Composite App Capabilities, Case Management Solutions, and the First Open Source Specifications for Codeless Applications

The release reinforces Unqork's commitment to an open-source platform, delivering intuitive development experiences and enabling customers to achieve faster time-to-market.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading codeless platform, today announced its Winter 2024 Platform Release, introducing a powerful new suite of features and platform enhancements to accelerate digital transformation. These new modular development capabilities enable users to create components and applications once to extend across many use cases, driving standardization and reduced development costs. The newly launched capabilities further deliver on Unqork's vision to offer an open, codeless development platform that is easily scalable and offers a new, pre-built case management solution, enabling customers to expedite their time-to-market.

Notably, the Winter 2024 Release introduces the first Open Source Specifications for codeless applications. Dedicated to an open architecture and reducing vendor lock-in concerns, customers and partners now can create value-added solutions, with total access to their Unqork specification ecosystem.

The Winter 2024 Platform Release includes the following new features:

  • Case Management Solution - Unqork's first ready-to-use solution for Case Management includes pre-built components, drag-and-drop UI, and seamless updates, empowering IT and business to collaborate effectively and build applications faster, all powered by Vega runtime.
  • Composite Apps: Embedded UI - Embedded UI allows users to create composite applications by configuring and reusing standard components that can be securely embedded into any internal or external application.
  • Open Source Specifications - Unqork's open specification showcases a feature-rich, secure, and open ecosystem built on standardized web technologies for a safe and future-proof experience. By opening up the codeless specification, customers and other ecosystem participants can now develop external components designed to interact with Unqork's platform. 
  • Vega Feature Suite and Runtime - Vega introduces Unqork's latest suite of components and solutions, including Embedded UI, along with a new runtime. These capabilities seamlessly integrate with existing Unqork applications, allowing for incremental adoption without the need for migration.
  • AI Smart Assistant: Formulas - Now, users can intelligently generate formulas in Unqork applications using GenAI to help reduce errors and deliver faster time-to-value.
  • Integration Gateway - Integration Gateway now supports on-premise platforms and data sources. Users can seamlessly integrate with over 700 systems across on-premise and cloud-based enterprise applications and databases, improving integrations with third-party platforms such as Salesforce, Snowflake, DocuSign, and on-premise SQL servers.

"We are excited to kick off the year with such a powerful release demonstrating our ongoing commitment to an open, extensible, and easy-to-use solution," said Thierry Bonfante, Chief Product Officer, Unqork. "Everything we do at Unqork is meant to help customers achieve value faster while lowering their overall total costs. Our new Composite Applications are a perfect example of this and were built in close collaboration with our top customers."

About Unqork

Unqork is the first codeless development platform, reshaping how organizations create, manage, and run their software applications without the constraints of traditional coding. Through Unqork's codeless architecture standard, Unqork is pioneering the next big migration beyond the cloud, freeing businesses from legacy code to propel their business forward. Unqork serves enterprises of all sizes, providing industry-tailored solutions for customers in financial services, insurance, government, high-tech, and health care. Its customers include Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit https://www.unqork.com.  

