Spain's New York Burger Delivers Sizzling Service with Oracle

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Burger set out to shake up the local food scene by bringing American style burgers and barbeque dishes to Madrid. Today, the fast growing chain is doing exactly that. To keep up with the pace of expansion while keeping customers happy, New York Burger has added Oracle MICROS Simphony Point of Sale (POS) System to its technology menu to seamlessly connect servers and the kitchen. With real-time order sharing, cooks can immediately start an order, reducing the time it takes orders to arrive to hungry diners. Since deploying the Oracle Cloud solution, the chain has realized a 50 percent decrease in customer wait-time across its five restaurants.

"As the business grew, we found our existing solution was not up to the challenge, and inefficiencies meant our customers were kept waiting," said Pablo Colmenares, founder, New York Burger. "Oracle has definitely helped us to streamline our operations. It is simple and fast to use, and utilizing the product helped us become a smarter business. Oracle has a great global reputation, there's a reason why the biggest brands in the world trust Oracle. Every strong tree needs strong roots and Oracle is our roots."

Along with improving service efficiencies, Oracle MICROS Simphony POS System has helped New York Burger streamline menu management, gaining immediate data and reporting on their customers' favorite menu items. These insights have been especially helpful as the restaurant chain has revamped its menu to better match customers' preferences, removing items that were not popular and reducing food waste.

New York Burger has also relied on Oracle's solutions to further its green-friendly approach to operating its restaurants, enabling them to reduce waste and more closely align with its goal of being an environmentally-friendly restaurant. Oracle's solution specifically helps management minimize excess costs, by reducing any unnecessary ingredient surplus.

"This innovative chain took a chance on bringing a new kind of cuisine to Madrid – to rave reviews. But today, the quality of the experience customers have at a restaurant must be in parallel with the quality of the food," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager for Oracle Food and Beverage. "With Oracle, New York Burger is able to speed service and give servers more time with customers - delivering an unforgettable meal on both sides of the equation. And with better insights into tastes, trends and what's selling well, New York Burger can reduce waste and conserve revenue while giving customers a menu that will keep them coming back again and again."

Please view New York Burger's video: New York Burger Delivers Joyful Food Sustainably with Oracle

Additional Resources

Oracle Food and Beverage Solutions

About Oracle Food and Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

