Spalding® and Harlem Globetrotters Make Official Game Ball Available to Consumers for the First Time Ever

Leading basketball equipment brand and world-famous basketball team release limited-edition, commemorative-designed game ball for the first time in history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spalding is pleased to announce it is releasing the Spalding x Harlem Globetrotters Official Game Ball for purchase for the first time ever.

Boasting a one-of-a-kind limited edition commemorative design to mark the occasion, the limited basketball can be seen at all games that the infamous Harlem Globetrotters play in, and now fans can have the exclusive opportunity to be a baller themselves with the exact ball they can now use in their daily life.

Designed to stay at peak performance season after season, this ball provides best-in-class grip for the elite-level players who hoop with it. Its dry grip microfiber cushioned cover gives it a soft game-ready feel right out of the box, giving users exceptional grip and control. Best used for indoor play, this ball features the Spalding Shooter's Seam, which is designed for instant ball recognition, exceptional control, and precise accuracy. The ball features the iconic red, white, and blue alternating panels, elevating the player's basketball style and helping it to stand out amongst the crowd.

"This release marks a historic moment for both basketball enthusiasts and fans of the Globetrotters' unparalleled legacy of entertainment and athleticism. Now, fans will get a chance to own this iconic Spalding ball and take home a bit of the entertainment," said Matt Maresca, Sr. Manager of Brand Communications at Spalding. "At Spalding, we are committed to celebrating the heritage of basketball and inspiring the next generation of players and fans. This collaboration with the Harlem Globetrotters is a testament to that commitment, and we can't wait to see the impact it will have on the basketball community."

"Growing our overall consumer products business has been a big priority for our organization. Doing so allows us to reach consumers in new and exciting ways, while also diversifying our revenue streams," said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. "Working with our partner, Spalding, to create the first ever limited-edition Spalding x Harlem Globetrotters Official Game Ball for our fans creates another first in the storied history of the Harlem Globetrotters."

Available exclusively on Spalding.com while supplies lasts, the Spalding x Harlem Globetrotters Official Game Ball retails for $100.

Spalding and the Harlem Globetrotters embarked on this multi-year partnership earlier this year, with Spalding as the exclusive ball partner.

You can learn more by visiting https://www.spalding.com/ and www.harlemglobetrotters.com .

About Spalding®:

SPALDING is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. Since its founding in 1876, the iconic American brand has remained one of the most recognized driving basketball culture today. SPALDING is a sporting goods leader with high school, collegiate, and professional partnerships. The SPALDING trademark is owned by Russell Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com .

About The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters™ / Herschend Entertainment Studios:

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward" which also airs on Telemundo as "Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad." Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, 'Great Assist' in partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

