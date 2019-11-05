Spalding® Teams Up With Damian Lillard And DeMar DeRozan For First-Ever "Spalding.com Holiday Slam" Online Shopping Event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spalding®, the world's best-selling basketball equipment brand, is announcing the first-ever "Spalding.com Holiday Slam," an online shopping event headlined by Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan in a social media video series that will introduce a wide-ranging collection of unique, limited-edition products available for purchase exclusively on Spalding.com.

30 items. 2 hours. One day only.

Over the course of two hours, Spalding® will drop several new basketballs and hoops, including collaborations with Kobe Bryant, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), global travel brand SPRAYGROUND®, Lillard, and DeRozan. These products include:

The SPRAYGROUND® x Spalding® 94 Series Diamond Capsule Collection

The SPRAYGROUND® x Spalding® 94 Series Fire Money Capsule Collection

Kobe Bryant Mamba Marble Series Limited Edition Basketball

NBPA Players Ball

All-Black Limited Edition Beast® 60" Glass Portable Hoop

NBA Official Ball Truck

A collaboration with Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan , and much more

Spalding also will re-release a number of game-changing products from its vault, including:

Just Don x Spalding® 94 Series basketball

x Spalding® 94 Series basketball BAPE x Spalding® 94 Series basketball

125 th Anniversary 1894 Original Spalding® Basket Ball

Anniversary 1894 Original Spalding® Basket Ball Reigning Champ x Spalding® Limited Edition basketball

Members of Spalding® MVP™ loyalty program also will have the chance to win never-sold-before in the U.S. and one-of-one concept basketballs during the weeks leading up to the "Spalding.com Holiday Slam."

"The 'Spalding.com Holiday Slam' will take holiday shopping to the next level with our most ambitious release of basketballs and equipment, including innovative collaborations, past sellouts, and never-before-sold prototype basketballs," said Jack Marquardt, Spalding® VP of Brand Communications. "We're not just teaming up with Damian and DeMar to create a one-of-a-kind showcase — we're giving basketball fans an annual holiday event where Spalding makes the best in the game available on Spalding.com."

In partnership with the NBPA, a portion of proceeds from the "Spalding.com Holiday Slam" will go toward the NBPA Foundation & LA84 Foundation's joint Court Refurbishment Program, which provides safe, fun spaces for youths to play basketball in Southern California.

"I'm excited to play a part in the Holiday Slam and drop some game-changing swag with the help of Spalding and my good friend, DeMar," Lillard said. "This is the one and only time I'll tell fellow ballers everywhere to take a break from the court to check out some amazing equipment and learn what it was like for me to grow up playing the game I love."

"When I say that the products Dame and I feature during the show should be a part of every basketball fan's game, I mean it," DeRozan said. "They're so legit, I literally left the shoot with a few of them for myself, including The Beast® portable outdoor system so I can keep my game strong when I'm not at the gym and not on the road with the team. I can't wait for everyone to tune in and check out what we have to offer."

Fans interested in any of these products can learn more by joining Spalding® MVP™ for free on Spalding.com, and tuning in to the Spalding.com Holiday Slam on Spalding's Instagram (@spaldingball) and Twitter (@Spalding) handles on Sunday, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. Spalding® MVP™ members will have a chance to purchase the products prior to the general public. Learn more by visiting Spalding.com/holidayslam.

