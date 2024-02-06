SPANISH MOBILE INDUSTRY TO LAUNCH ONLINE ANTI-FRAUD AND IDENTITY SERVICES THROUGH GSMA OPEN GATEWAY INITIATIVE

Orange, Telefonica, and Vodafone will open their mobile networks to developers worldwide, enabling the creation of safer digital services

MADRID, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain's leading mobile operators Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone today announced the launch of two new services designed to help developers tackle online fraud and protect the digital identities of mobile customers.

As part of the global GSMA Open Gateway initiative, the operators have announced the  launch of two network API (Application Programmable Interface) services focused on improving digital security: Number Verification and SIM Swap. These APIs will allow developer teams and partners to create new intelligent layers of customer authentication, verification, and security within mobile phone networks. This will help businesses, such as financial institutions and online retailers, tackle identity fraud by enhancing user authentication and improving security.

These new services will be available at Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain, from 26-29 February.

The latest figures from Spain's Interior Minister show that reported cases of cybercrime increased by 72% in 2022 compared to 2019, with almost 90% of them being related to online fraud. Cybercrime now accounts for around a fifth of all offences registered in the country.

Launched one year ago at MWC Barcelona, the GSMA Open Gateway initiative represents a paradigm shift in the way the global telecoms industry designs and brings to market new mobile apps, and immersive and digital services. The new Number Verification and SIM Swap services will also make online authentication simpler and faster for online customers, as mobile applications, cloud services and connectivity networks will all be accessible through the APIs.

GSMA Open Gateway is a common and open framework between operators to make it easier for developers and cloud providers to build safer apps and services that seamlessly communicate with each other. This is done through single, programmable, access points to mobile networks known as APIs. From Argentina to China, the USA to Australia, 42 mobile operator groups worldwide, representing 237 mobile networks and 65% of global connections are already part of the initiative.

