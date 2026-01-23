Spanning seven decades, how China and African countries build an all-weather community with a shared future? 

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on China-Africa cooperation over the past seven decades:

As China and African countries mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi has continued the 36-year "tradition" of making an African country the first destination of his overseas visit of the year. Since China and Egypt established diplomatic ties in 1956, the international landscape has undergone profound changes. Yet, the China-Africa friendship has not only been rock-solid, but has also grown ever closer, advancing into a new stage as an all-weather community with a shared future.

Respect for sovereignty and equality among partners has long been a defining feature of China-Africa cooperation.

In the 1970s, China undertook the formidable task of assisting in the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway despite its own limited economic conditions, which became a well-known chapter in China-Africa relations. China's gesture in supporting Tanzania and Zambia stemmed from shared historical experiences and common development aspirations, and the project was carried out without any political preconditions. Earlier, before the 1960s, Guinea relied heavily on imports for basic products such as cigarettes and matches; later, China aided the country in building match and cigarette factories, helping Guinea achieve domestic production in these sectors and laying the groundwork for developing its national industries.

In the international arena, it was the African countries' crucial support that helped the PRC regain its lawful seat at the United Nations. Over the 70 years, China-Africa diplomacy has been an important cornerstone for China's overall diplomacy. Such equality and mutual trust have transcended civilizations and borders, deepening as well as expanding the collaboration between China and Africa, while contributing to global peace and development.

Placing people's livelihoods at the center and pursuing mutually beneficial outcomes have long been the guiding principles for China-Africa collaboration.

Under China's support, 17 Luban workshops have been set up across the African continent, providing vocational skills training in fields such as automotive maintenance and cross-border e-commerce; the construction and operation of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway have created 74,000 jobs and trained around 2,800 technical professionals. When African countries faced pressure from Washington's tariff hikes, it was China who announced zero-tariff treatment for products under all tariff lines for the 53 African countries with which China established diplomatic ties. African specialties such as coffee and nuts have entered the Chinese market at an accelerated pace, which has enriched the choices available to Chinese consumers. The partnership is not one-sided. When earthquakes struck Wenchuan in 2008 and Yushu in 2010, and during China's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the African countries stood firmly with China. All these have borne witness to the deep bond and two-way commitment between the two peoples.

With a long-term vision and strong commitment to stability, China-Africa cooperation has developed a clear, forward-looking orientation.

In Aswan Governorate, southern Egypt, 32 power plants have been built in the Benban Solar Park with the help of Chinese enterprises. These power plants are estimated to cut carbon dioxide emissions by two million tons per year. China has also worked with African countries on the Great Green Wall initiative, contributing to global efforts to combat desertification. In the digital and logistics sector, China's smart logistics management system helped Nigeria introduce its first logistics conveyor belt, its first scanning machine, and its first call-center system. China-Africa cooperation has been riding the wave of the times and remained oriented toward the future, which not only responds to the practical needs of African countries, but also promotes industrial upgrading, providing solid support for the shared pursuit of sustainable development on both sides.

Seventy years of China–Africa friendship and cooperation are rooted in the shared principles both sides have consistently upheld. Today, China and Africa are standing at a new starting point in jointly building an all-weather China–Africa community with a shared future for the new era. Guided by these enduring values, the two sides will continue to stride forward hand in hand, writing a new chapter of development for the Global South.

