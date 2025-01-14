SPANX INTRODUCES SPANXSMOOTH™ ONFORM, A BUTTERY SOFT, LOW IMPACT ACTIVEWEAR COLLECTION

"Our activewear assortment continues to grow year over year as our customers seek newness within the category to adapt to their ever-changing lifestyles," said Kiana Miree, Chief Merchandising Officer at Spanx. "With the launch of SPANXsmooth™ OnForm, we're delighted to offer expanded options to meet her needs and preferences, whether dressing for a workout class, everyday errands, travel, and beyond."

COLLECTION OVERVIEW

SPANXsmooth™ OnForm is Spanx's most gentle and versatile activewear collection yet, providing the lightest level of compression and smoothing for low intensity workouts and everyday dressing. Designed from buttery soft fabric that's breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying, the styles in this collection allow her to focus on what's at hand and her most mindful movement.

The thoughtfully designed collection features a range of key styles and silhouettes: From leggings and pants with flexible front waistbands for mid-tummy smoothing and maximum comfort, to low impact sports bras and tops with removable cups, and jumpsuits and jackets depending on your style. Available in a range of elevated colorways including Very Black, Powder, Petunia, Fennel, Smoke, and Aubergine, these styles can be worn as a head-to-toe set or mixed.

SOURCE Spanx, Inc.