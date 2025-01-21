SPANX LAUNCHES FIRST-TO-MARKET SCULPTING DENIM WITH REVOLUTIONARY LYCRA FITSENSE® DENIM TECHNOLOGY

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanx, LLC, the global women's brand and leader in shapewear, announces today the launch of SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine, a first-to-market denim collection featuring cutting-edge technology that revolutionizes both comfort and fit. The collection is created with LYCRA FitSense® denim technology, a groundbreaking new fabrication with integrated, targeted sculpting zones that provide tummy control, thigh shaping, and butt-lifting. As the first brand to use this technology, Spanx is delivering the innovation it's known for, all while equipping women with superior comfort and premium sculpting that has never been experienced in denim until now.

A CGI animation of the SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine sculpting effect SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine in Medium Indigo

In tandem, Spanx introduces the SPANXeffect™—a simple and easy way for customers to discover SPANX products, across categories, that deliver their desired compression level and effect.

"For 25 years Spanx has created innovative wardrobe solutions that support women and complement their dynamic lifestyles," said Cricket Whitton, CEO at Spanx. "After countless hours studying the denim market and obsessing the combination of fit, comfort, and sculpting technology, we are proud to introduce SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine Denim. We're delighted to be first-to-market with this groundbreaking sculpting product that truly delivers on comfort and results for women."

THE SCIENCE BEHIND SPANXSCULPT™ REDEFINE

SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine integrates LYCRA FitSense® denim technology into the actual fibers of the fabric to create an unmistakable sculpting experience. A LYCRA® fiber core is wrapped with a temperature-responsive fiber and encased in a cotton sheath to preserve the timeless look and feel of denim. Then, through an innovative heat-activation process, targeted sculpting zones are created and "locked" in place, in areas like the tummy, thighs, and butt. These zones provide comfortable sculpting and shaping benefits without the use of additional boning, paneling, or hardware.

The result? Revolutionary denim that provides innovative sculpting solutions, all while maintaining the look and feel of classic, comfortable denim.

THE SPANXSCULPT™ REDEFINE COLLECTION

The SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine denim collection reinvents an iconic staple into a timeless wardrobe must-have that sculpts her body perfectly. At launch, the collection is available in two flattering styles: Flare and Slim Straight, and two versatile washes. The collection features a functional 5-pocket design with a zip fly, button closure, and numeric sizing (0-26), marking Spanx's first-ever denim offering with both functional sizing and traditional denim detailing. Spanx will continue to expand the SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine denim collection throughout the year, introducing new styles, fits, and washes to meet the evolving needs of customers.

INTRODUCING THE SPANXeffect™

SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine joins a range of products that exist within the SPANXeffect™ framework and are designed with varying levels of compression made to smooth, shape, and sculpt. With the introduction of the SPANXeffect™, the brand is, for the first time, giving a name to the game-changing results its products have delivered since its founding. Now, customers can more easily shop for and determine their desired result and sensation from the brand's purpose-built styles across apparel, activewear, and intimates.

The SPANXeffect™ consists of the following compression levels:

SPANXsmooth™: Our lightest level of compression for a barely-there, smoothing effect.

SPANXsupersmooth™: Like a gentle hug of the body, providing light compression for a smoothing effect.

SPANXshape™: Like a snug hug of the body, providing medium compression for a shaping effect.

SPANXsculpt™: Like a firm hug of the body, providing strong compression for a sculpting effect.

SPANXsupersculpt™: Like a strong hug of the body, providing our strongest compression for maximum sculpting effects.

ABOUT SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, Spanx offers both innerwear and outerwear solutions, constantly identifying and solving wardrobe challenges from a women's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, Spanx elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at spanx.com. Follow Spanx on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx.

SOURCE Spanx, Inc.