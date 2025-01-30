SPANX Unveils Partnership with L'Enchanteur

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanx, LLC, the global women's brand and leader in shapewear, announces today a partnership with L'Enchanteur, the visionary brand created by twin sisters Dynasty and Soull Ogun. This is L'Enchanteur's first brand partnership since winning the 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award. The partnership, which kicked off last night with a celebratory dinner party in New York City, features a collection of sculpted statement pieces designed by the Brooklyn-based duo. This specialty jewelry collection is customized for the launch of SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine, a first-to-market denim collection featuring cutting-edge sculpting technology, designed to showcase the lower silhouette and Spanx's "best at bottoms" promise.

The belt loop chain attachment style from the Spanx x L'Enchanteur sculpted statement piece collection The safety pin attachment style from the Spanx x L'Enchanteur sculpted statement piece collection

"We're thrilled to collaborate on this exciting denim capsule with L'Enchanteur, a brand that shares our passion for innovation through design," said Katie Weeks, VP of Brand Marketing at Spanx. "This partnership highlights our commitment to empowering women who are driving change in industries and inspiring future creators, just as Spanx's founder set out to do 25 years ago. The exclusive accessory capsule collection is the perfect complement to SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine, which introduces first-to-market technology, blending style with groundbreaking innovation."

"We are very excited to partner with such a dynamic, revolutionary brand such as SPANX," said Dynasty Ogun, Co-Founder at L'Enchanteur. "Our collab with SPANX sets the tone for the blend of technology and design, paving the way for a new vision across industries. Immersing ourselves in body consciousness with awareness in our form, fitting the way we continue to envision ourselves."

PARTNERSHIP ELEMENTS

Spanx partnered with L'Enchanteur to create striking embellishments for SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine, the brand's first-to-market sculpting denim collection. These include three attachment styles: belt loop chains, belt loop clasps, and oversized safety pins. The attachments are complemented by a 10-charm suite, featuring interchangeable designs that allow for personal expression. Charms include Spanx-red gemstones, a pair of crossed legs inspired by Spanx's original packaging, L'Enchanteur's signature key and mask totems, zodiacs symbols representing L'Enchanteur's mysticism, and of course, the iconic "booty." Together, these elements celebrate the shared muse of both brands: the woman.

L'Enchanteur is known for transforming jewelry into sculptural art, infusing each piece with spirituality and cultural narratives that are both meaningful and striking. After seven years of unwavering dedication, their groundbreaking designs earned the 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award—a testament to their resilience, innovation, and vision.

In synergy with L'Enchanteur, Spanx is driven by the mission to create solutions for women with design innovation at the core. The collaboration between Spanx and L'Enchanteur reflects this shared ethos, elevating customers through collections that are functional, deeply meaningful, and driven by purposeful design.

ABOUT SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, Spanx offers both innerwear and outerwear solutions, constantly identifying and solving wardrobe challenges from a women's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, Spanx elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at www.spanx.com. Follow Spanx on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx.

ABOUT L'ENCHANTEUR

The conceptual fruit of identical twin designers, Dynasty & Soull Ogun, L'Enchanteur is a creative incubator inspired by the sciences, color theory, numerology, religion, mythologies, magic, & fairy tales. L'Enchanteur seeks to communicate timeless inspirations of spirituality behind each of their pieces, creating clothing, jewelry, and lifestyle items that redefine the meaning of an heirloom. Embodying their motto, Transform Your Lifestyle, Dynasty and Soull push forward on an upward and unknown path to introduce a new vision of design decorum to the world. Creating a method in mystic healing for the world.

SOURCE Spanx, Inc.