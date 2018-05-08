Sparkcentral Appoints Joe Gagnon As New CEO

"It has been an honor to serve as the CEO of Sparkcentral since founding the company and I am unbelievably proud of what our team has accomplished together over the last several years. We have made meaningful progress toward our top company priorities and have made messaging-based customer support more convenient for enterprises and their customers than ever," stated Davy Kestens, Sparkcentral's Founder.

Before joining Sparkcentral, Gagnon served in the C-suite at Aspect Software. He also was President/COO of Penn Foster, President of e-Dialog, and CEO of Exit41. Additionally, Gagnon has served as a Board Member for LiveVox and as an Advisory Board Member for Bright Pattern. Joe Gagnon has a passion for high performance, both professionally and personally, as an accomplished athlete, author, and entrepreneur.

"The customer support market is poised for significant growth and I am incredibly excited to assume the role of CEO at this time." Gagnon shared, "We have a very talented team at Sparkcentral who are focused on innovating in the message-based software space and we are on our way to assuming a position of market leadership."

"There couldn't be a better time for Sparkcentral to hire someone like Joe and I'm thrilled we're able to bring someone of his caliber on board," said Bob Spinner, Managing Director of Jackson Square Ventures and Sparkcentral Board Director. "The Global 5000 increasingly look to messaging to deliver excellent customer service and Sparkcentral's platform brings more convenience and, by way of software integrations, efficiency to customer interactions than ever before. Adding Joe to the team as CEO will allow us to leverage his experience to take Sparkcentral to the next level," he said.

About Sparkcentral: Customer-obsessed companies use Sparkcentral's leading mobile and social customer engagement platform to manage and resolve customer service interactions over social and mobile channels in a simple, streamlined and fun way. With the fastest customer routing and prioritization technology in the business and innovative workflow optimization and reporting tools, Sparkcentral helps global brands like Delta Air Lines, Nordstrom, JetBlue, Western Union, Zappos and more deliver effortless customer service experiences and drive brand loyalty. A two-time CODiE Award winner for Best Customer Service Solution, Sparkcentral is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has its EMEA headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium. Sparkcentral is backed by venerated venture capital investors, including Jackson Square Ventures, Founders Fund, Split Rock Partners, and LRM Capital. To learn more, visit http://www.sparkcentral.com and follow @Sparkcentral on Twitter.

