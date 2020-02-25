SparkCognition Accelerates Time to Protection with DeepArmor®️ 3.0 Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced the release details for version 3.0 of its next-generation endpoint protection solution DeepArmor®️, which will launch in March 2020. This major product announcement includes a collection of new features that will make DeepArmor easier to deploy and easier to manage by security teams. In addition, DeepArmor is adding a host of platform security features like Personal Firewall and Exploit Protection that will improve protection for systems and endpoints.

"Modern infosec teams are both resource-constrained and being stretched to the breaking point by complex endpoint detection and response workflows," said Vijay Doradla, Chief Business Officer at SparkCognition. "With that considered, one of our primary design points for DeepArmor v3.0 is to accelerate the time to value by making it easy to deploy and easy to configure, without the need for initial tuning required by most next-generation endpoint protection solutions."

The 3.0 product release focuses on delivering a seamless user experience for MSSPs and security end users that takes full advantage of DeepArmor's industry-leading AI threat detection models. The product's new features are built around accelerating deployment and streamlining subscription management in both Windows and MacOS environments. DeepArmor v3.0 will launch in March 2020, approximately one month after its announcement at the RSA Conference 2020.

New features include:

Improved Email/Link Deployment for more user-friendly delivery and activation Subscription Management capabilities that improve the customer experience Security Policy Templates that make it easier to deploy standard policies Multi-Tenant Provisioning that enables MSSPs with a single pane of view

SparkCognition's DeepArmor software portfolio brings industry-leading AI endpoint protection to the security market. Built completely from AI, the DeepArmor products leverage the power of big data and SparkCognition's patented machine learning algorithms to predict and prevent zero-day attacks from today's most advanced cyberthreats. This approach has been validated by AV-Comparatives and endorsed by Lenovo, as DeepArmor Enterprise received the number one malware protection score throughout 2019 in AV-Comparatives's independent testing and Lenovo partnered with SparkCognition in October 2019 to launch DeepArmor Small Business. SparkCognition continues to bring AI innovation to cybersecurity, having also been listed on CRN's 2020 Security 100 List and winning the Cyber Defense Infosec Awards for Cutting Edge Endpoint Security 2020–both of which were announced on February 24, 2020.

DeepArmor 3.0 is available for live demonstration and pre-orders during RSA 2020 at booth #5634 in the North Expo.

About SparkCognition:

With award-winning machine learning technology and a multinational footprint, SparkCognition provides next-generation endpoint protection to both commercial and government customers around the world. Our groundbreaking machine learning-based approach to cybersecurity, reduces business risks from zero-day threats across critical attack vectors while providing deployment scale and simplicity to both customers and partners. Learn more about our award-winning technology and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

