SparkCognition Acquires Industrial Knowledge Management Company Maana, Expanding Fortune Global 100 Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , the world's leading infrastructure-focused artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce it has acquired Maana, a leading digital knowledge platform company. Through this acquisition, SparkCognition gains Maana's computational knowledge graph technology, its industrial expertise and customers such as Chevron, Shell, Aramco, and Airbus, expanding its Fortune Global 100 footprint with multi-year software agreements. SparkCognition's AI platform combined with Maana's digital knowledge technology will accelerate customers' time to value in adopting AI-driven decision making across the enterprise.

"Since SparkCognition's inception, our mission has been to create value for our clients by delivering advanced AI technology to the world's largest industries, such as energy, aviation, shipping and logistics," said Amir Husain, founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "Maana's deep technical expertise in these key verticals made it an obvious choice for us, and together, we will propel our solutions forward to better serve our clients and partners around the world."

Maana's software enables subject matter experts to develop AI-driven, business critical solutions. Subject matter experts use Maana's no-code/low-code tools to encode domain knowledge, decision processes, and critical reasoning, then collaborate with data scientists and developers to build applications that optimize business operations. Using Maana's applications, customers save tens of millions of dollars annually.

"Maana was founded to organize human expertise, machine intelligence, and data into digital knowledge to assist subject matter experts making critical decisions at business operations," said Babur Ozden, Founder & CEO at Maana. "We mutually share this vision with SparkCognition, and we're proud to pursue the mission now as part of SparkCognition."

"Acquiring Maana serves as an important step in SparkCognition's growth," said Vijay Doradla, Chief Business Officer at SparkCognition. "We're excited to bring Maana's customers, team, and technology onboard, and continue to build next generation products and solutions for our customers."

