SparkCognition Advances the Science of Artificial Intelligence with 85 Patents

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , the world's leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce significant progress in its efforts to develop state of the art AI algorithms and systems, through the award of a substantial number of new patents. Since January 1, 2020, SparkCognition has filed 29 new patents, expanding the company's intellectual property portfolio to 27 awarded patents and 58 pending applications.

"Since SparkCognition's inception, we have placed a major emphasis on advancing the science of AI through research – making advancement through innovation a core company value," said Amir Husain, founder and CEO of SparkCognition, and a prolific inventor with over 30 patents. "At SparkCognition, we've built one of the leading Industrial AI research teams in the world. The discoveries made and the new paths blazed by our incredibly talented researchers and scientists will be essential to the future."

SparkCognition's patents have come from inventors in different teams across the organization, and display commercial significance and scientific achievements in autonomy, automated model building, anomaly detection, natural language processing, industrial applications, and foundations of artificial intelligence. A select few include surrogate-assisted neuroevolution , unsupervised model building for clustering and anomaly detection , unmanned systems hubs for dispatch of unmanned vehicles , and feature importance estimation for unsupervised learning . These accomplishments have been incorporated into SparkCognition's products and solutions, and many have been published in peer-reviewed academic venues in order to contribute to the scientific community's shared body of knowledge.

In June 2019, AI research stalwart and two-time Chair of the University of Texas Computer Science Department, Professor Bruce Porter, joined SparkCognition full time as Chief Science Officer, at which time he launched the company's internal AI research organization . This team includes internal researchers, additional talent from a rotation of SparkCognition employees, and faculty from Southwestern University, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. The organization works to produce scientific accomplishments such as: the patents and publications listed above, advancing the science of AI, and supporting SparkCognition's position as an industry leader.

"Over the past two years, we've averaged an AI patent submission nearly every two weeks. This is no small feat for a young company," said Prof. Bruce Porter. "The sheer number of intelligent, science-minded people at SparkCognition keeps the spirit of innovation alive throughout the research organization and the entire company. I'm excited about what this team will continue to achieve going forward, and eagerly awaiting the great discoveries we will make."

About SparkCognition

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: DarwinTM , DeepArmor®️ , SparkPredict®️ , and DeepNLPTM . With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized four years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

