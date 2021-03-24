SparkCognition Announces Compatibility With The Open Group OSDU™ Forum Data Platform Mercury Release

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, the world's leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, is pleased to announce that its SparkPredict®, Darwin®, and DeepNLPTM products are now compatible with The Open Group OSDU™ Forum, a collaborative project to deliver an industry developed Open Source solution to meet the needs of the energy industry. OSDU Data Platform compatibility will enable users of SparkCognition's suite of products to unlock insights from oil and gas industry data, delivering faster insights and higher quality decisions.

Announced today, the OSDU Data Platform Mercury Release furthers The Open Group goal to stimulate innovation, industrialize data management, and reduce time to market for new solutions in the oil and gas industry. As a participating member of The OSDU Forum since 2020, SparkCognition remains committed to developing its technology and product roadmaps to maintain ongoing compatibility with the OSDU Forum Data Platform.

The Open Group OSDU Forum was created in 2018 with the objective of creating a standard data platform for the oil and gas industry. Members of this forum, which include bp, Shell, Schlumberger, Microsoft, and Chevron, work collaboratively to break data silos and enable secure, reliable, global, and performant access to all subsurface and well data. Through the Mercury Release of the OSDU Data Platform, Operators and Software Developers are now able to:

Liberate data from traditional silos and make all data discoverable and usable in a single data platform;

Enable new integrated exploration and development workflows that reduce overall cycle time; and

Take advantage of emerging digital solutions to provide scalability and accelerate decision-making.

"The OSDU Data Platform Mercury Release represents an important achievement by the OSDU Forum in a very short space of time. Established in 2018, the OSDU Forum has accumulated over 185 Member organizations who are collaborating together to accelerate innovation and reduce costs in the energy sector," said Steve Nunn, President and CEO of The Open Group. "With a standard data platform, energy companies will be able to drive innovation by integrating digital technologies and utilizing open standards for better decision making. Looking ahead, this will be imperative to meet the world's increasing energy demands while reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

As an industrial AI company with a deep commitment to advancing the science of AI and driving innovation within the energy industry, SparkCognition recognizes the value of The Open Group OSDU Forum and has adopted the standards for OSDU Data Platform compatibility in its proven, widely deployed AI platform. By enabling OSDU Data Platform compatibility, SparkCognition will ensure that customers can easily integrate a broad range of industry data and knowledge. The standardization of data management will make ingesting source data and sharing analytics outcomes more consistent and transparent. Additionally, methodologies developed for specific use cases will be more easily rolled out for subsequent implementations, resulting in faster ROI on AI investments.

The first SparkCognition client to accelerate time to value with SparkCognition's AI solutions leveraging OSDU compliant data is a large national oil company which uses the SparkPredict product for anomaly management on offshore drilling rigs. SparkCognition will continue to pursue similar engagements with energy businesses as the final set of OSDU Data Platform compliance standards are formally established.

"The energy industry is of great importance to SparkCognition, and our next-generation AI technology is deployed at some of the largest companies in the sector," said Philippe Herve, VP of Energy at SparkCognition. "When we joined The Open Group OSDU Forum, we furthered our commitment to driving innovation in the industry, and we're proud to announce our compatibility with the OSDU platform Mercury Release."

To learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications in the energy industry, visit www.sparkcognition.com/industries/oil-gas/.

About SparkCognition:

SparkCognition catalyzes sustainable growth for their clients throughout the world with proven artificial intelligence (AI) systems, award-winning machine learning technology, and a multinational team of AI thought-leaders. Clients are trusted with advancing lives, infrastructure, sustainability, and financial systems across the globe. They partner with SparkCognition to understand their industry's most pressing challenges, analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With leading-edge artificial intelligence products—Darwin®️, DeepArmor®️, SparkPredict®️, and DeepNLPTM—SparkCognition's clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI applications can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

About The OSDU™ Forum:

The OSDU Forum is an international forum of oil and gas operators, cloud services companies, technology providers, suppliers of applications to oil and gas operators, academia, and other standards organizations working together to develop an open, standards-based, data platform that will bring together exploration, development, and wells data.

OSDU is a trademark of The Open Group.

About The Open Group:

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Their diverse membership of more than 750 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academic, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

For Media Inquiries:

Michelle Saab

VP, Marketing Communications

SparkCognition

[email protected]

+1 512-956-5491

SOURCE SparkCognition

Related Links

www.sparkcognition.com

