SparkCognition Announces Second Free Virtual AI Event in Time Machine 2020 AI Sessions Series

In the second interactive session, speakers will explore how AI is reinventing the global supply chain. By optimizing local production and supply and making it cost-competitive, AI systems can create new work opportunities in our towns and cities, enable greater national security, and deliver resilience against weather, pandemic, and economic shocks. In addition to the speaking panels, attendees have the ability to ask live questions to speakers and will be able to network through a virtual reality exhibition hall.

"As the COVID-19 crisis continues, it is more crucial than ever that we continue to strive for transportation with the highest level of safety, reliability and efficiency for both goods and people," said Dr. Tom Prevot, Director of Engineering for Airspace Systems at Uber Elevate. "At Uber Elevate, we're exploring new technologies for powering these networks, and I'm looking forward to the discussion during the upcoming AI Session."

The second Time Machine 2020 AI Session will include the following speakers and sessions spanning technology, industry, and research:

Perfecting Last Mile Logistics with AI

Jon Damush , Senior Director of New Business Ventures, Boeing NeXt

Dr. Tom Prevot , Director of Engineering for Airspace Systems, Uber Elevate

Lisa Ellman, Partner at Hogan Lovells LLP, Executive Director of Commercial Drone Alliance

Padmanabha Rajagopalan (Gopal), Vice President of Strategic Sourcing and Transformation within Global Supply Chain, Verizon

Mike Alvarado , Vice President, Growth and Sales Strategy, Jacobs Engineering

Amir Kazmi , Chief Information and Digital Officer, WestRock

Secretary Lisa Disbrow , Former Under Secretary of the United States Air Force

Major Alex Goldberg , Chief Innovation Officer of the Texas Military Department; DARPA Fellow for the Air Force Chief of Staff

Chitra Sivanandam , Simulation Vice President, Analytics, SAIC

, Simulation Vice President, Analytics, SAIC

"Today, the global supply chain faces greater challenges than we've seen in decades," said Amir Husain, founder and CEO at SparkCognition. "We selected this topic for our September AI Session because of its incredible relevance to our lives today, and we're looking forward to exploring how AI can strengthen our supply chains for societal benefit."

Over 1,000 people registered for the first Time Machine 2020 AI Session themed, " The Role of AI in the Fight Against COVID-19 ," which took place in early June and featured speakers such as CEO of JC2 Ventures and Chairman Emeritus of Cisco John Chambers, former CEO of BP Lord John Browne of Madingley, and computational epidemiologist at the University of Texas at Austin Dr. Lauren Meyers.

To learn more about Time Machine 2020 AI Sessions and register for free, visit timemachine.ai/ai-sessions/

About SparkCognition:

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: Darwin™ , DeepArmor®️ , SparkPredict®️ , and DeepNLP™ . With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized four years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

About Time Machine:

AI is not a product; it's a way of thinking. And it's already empowering innovators to tackle the world's most pressing problems today! Created to inspire a vision for the future and to help the world's top decision-makers navigate the potential of AI, the Time Machine conference, presented by SparkCognition™ , has become the world's premier AI & future tech summit. Time Machine attendees can expect the brightest minds in science, business, government, and other key industries discussing real-world use cases and applications of AI. The conference provides ample networking opportunities and leaves attendees with actionable insights to transform their organizations.

