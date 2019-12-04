SparkCognition Appoints Jeff Lass as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a leading artificial intelligence company, announced that Jeffrey R. Lass has joined the company's executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Lass is an industry veteran and brings decades of domain knowledge and leadership experience spanning the industrial, oil and gas, software technology and AI, and financial sectors to SparkCognition. The appointment comes just one month following the close of SparkCognition's $100M Series C financing round.

"It's indisputable that companies across all industries need to incorporate artificial intelligence, not only to differentiate themselves, but to remain relevant," said Jeff Lass. "SparkCognition is a company at the forefront of this market shift, and I am excited to join a team so focused on solving the world's toughest problems."

Lass has over 25 years of leadership experience in finance and operations and has worked in key roles at several technology and industrial companies including GE Oil and Gas, Dover Corporation, Dresser, Inc., Pavilion Technologies, Trilogy Software, and PwC.

"SparkCognition has experienced an immense amount of growth since inception, due in no small part to building a highly-skilled and experienced team of professionals," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "As we continue to scale, Jeff will be instrumental in taking SparkCognition to the next level."

About SparkCognition:

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: DarwinTM , DeepArmor®️ , SparkPredict®️ , and DeepNLPTM . With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

