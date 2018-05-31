SparkCognition Founder and CEO, Amir Husain, Led AI Panel at the National Academies of Sciences

This year's meeting, titled "Intelligence: Real and Artificial," allowed AI experts to discuss the current and future implications of AI technology, including such luminaries as Prof. Steven Pinker, the award-winning author and Johnstone Family Professor of Psychology at Harvard University. Husain presented at the meeting and led the artificial intelligence panel to address the questions and research surrounding the advancement of intelligence machines.

"Amir is one of the nation's leading artificial intelligence technologists and thought leaders who has ignited many critical conversations about our AI-enabled future," said Richard Foster, Chair of the Presidents' Circle at the National Academy of Sciences. "As an AI visionary and practitioner, Amir's presentation and guidance on his panel were essential to advancing the Presidents' Circle mission, and we were honored to have his continued leadership on the conversation."

The meeting's AI panel included leading AI researchers Prof. Bruce Porter, Chief Science Officer of SparkCognition and two-time Chair of the Department of Computer Science at the University of Texas at Austin; Tim O'Reilly, Founder and CEO of O'Reilly Media; and Mike Driscoll, Founder and CEO of Metamarkets.

The AI panel followed Husain's presentation, "Traversing the Ideascape: Idea Generation and Pruning in Synthetic Systems," which addressed the numerous techniques and algorithms Husain and his team are focused on as they develop AI systems that can ideate and think.

Amir Husain is the author of the bestselling book, "The Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence," and the Founder and CEO of SparkCognition, an award-winning artificial intelligence company recognized for its impact and innovation in the defense, finance, and industrial sectors.

