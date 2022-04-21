SparkCognition Hosts World Leaders to Show the Future of AI in Business at Time Machine Interactive Event

Apr 21, 2022, 08:00 ET
Leading AI company hosts 400+ global energy, manufacturing, and government leaders at HyperWerx, its 50-acre proving ground, which brings the physical world together with AI.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions perfected for business, will host Time Machine Interactive: AI in the Physical World (TMI22) at their 50-acre AI proving ground, HyperWerx today. TMI22 brings over 400 executives across critical industries such as oil and gas, renewables, manufacturing, national security, and defense to the greater Austin area. Guests will experience AI-enabled interconnected and intelligent physical systems, which include examples of IoT, autonomous flight, augmented reality, and cybersecurity. TMI22 is presented by SparkCognition, Gold Sponsor DLA Piper, Bronze Sponsor Raytheon Technologies, SkyGrid, and SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS).
"In the face of climate change and net-zero initiatives, aging and failing assets, emerging cyberthreats to IT and OT infrastructure, an aging workforce and consequential skill gaps, and data overload, AI has become a necessity for every industry," said Stephen Gold, Chief Marketing Officer of SparkCognition. "At TMI22, we are pleased to welcome leading minds from across these sectors to explore tangible, actionable ways in which organizations can tackle their most critical problems and achieve meaningful bottom-line performance."
TMI22 features speakers from major industries, including:
- General Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps (Retired)
- Igor Bergman, VP of Cloud & Software, Lenovo
- Amogh Bhonde, VP, Siemens Energy
- Matthew Benigni, Chief Data Officer, Army Futures Command
- Theresa L. Broussard, Manager, Enterprise OE Risk Management, Chevron Corporation
- Michael D. Brasseur, Commodore - Task Force 59, Commander, Unmanned & A.I. Integration
- Jae Choi, Head of North America Region, Trina Storage
- Kimberly Crider, Major General (Retired) & Managing Director, AI Innovation, Deloitte
- Annette Anderson, Principal Portfolio Manager, BP Wind
- John Marinos, CEO and Managing Director, Trovon Group
- Francesco Menapace, General Manager, Exploration Technology, Shell
- Scott Parent, CTO Digital Solutions, Baker Hughes
- David Spirk, Former Chief Data Officer, DoD
- Michael Stewart, Director, U.S. Navy Unmanned Task Force
- Chris Tomlinson, Columnist, Houston Chronicle
- Josh Wilson, SVP, LMI Consulting
- And more
The technology demonstrations at TMI22 include:
- Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for site inspection, safety, and security
- Autonomous flight capabilities for search and rescue missions
- Visual AI and alerting for health, safety, and environment (HSE) initiatives
- Anomaly detection and performance optimization for energy and manufacturing
- Augmented reality, natural language processing (NLP), and data optimization for fleet maintenance and mission readiness
- Real-time monitoring and decision optimization for maritime fleet management
- Predictive and prescriptive maintenance to improve renewable asset management and increase energy production
