SparkCognition Opens HyperWerx Autonomy Facility in Greater Austin Area

"When you work with technology as nebulous as software, it can be challenging to visualize exactly how AI and physical systems will work together. Beyond that, it is simply not possible to develop new physical applications without the experimentation, testing and safety validation process," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "With that in mind, we conceived HyperWerx – a place where we can truly explore the interplay between AI software and the physical systems, which I believe will be a core driver in shaping the future of society."

The HyperWerx facility sits on 50 acres in the greater Austin area, and will explore many facets of AI capabilities–ranging from the development of robotics platforms and unmanned aerial vehicles, to the integration of terrestrial and aerial systems, and extending to applications in commercial and defense industries. While plans to further develop the entire campus are already in motion, the immediate opening of Building One at HyperWerx will allow SparkCognition to begin deploying complex sensors, fleets of drones, radars, next generation versions of the SkyGrid platform, integrated aerial and terrestrial autonomous systems, and much more.

The HyperWerx facility currently includes participation from key partners SkyGrid and SparkCognition Government Systems, and will continue to enhance its partner ecosystem as it adds new capabilities. SkyGrid, a joint venture between Boeing and SparkCognition, is the world's first aviation operating system built on AI and blockchain, and SparkCognition Government Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the world's first full-spectrum AI company devoted entirely to government and national defense. Current and future partners of HyperWerx will also use the facility to explore new systems and deliver cutting-edge solutions to their customers and partners.

"As technology progresses exponentially, our physical world is increasingly intersecting with the digital world – and exploring the fusion of hardware and software has never been a greater imperative," said Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager of Phantom Works at The Boeing Company, and Chairman of the Board of Directors at SparkCognition. "With the launch of HyperWerx, SparkCognition is proving its ongoing commitment to bringing the potential of AI to life, solving real world challenges facing its customers and partners."

This first facility represents hour zero for HyperWerx. The vision for the entire HyperWerx campus is to create an AI ecosystem that involves several partners focused on exploring the art of the possible with AI and other exponential technologies. In the future, SparkCognition will continue to develop the HyperWerx campus, adding more facilities and innovative courses to support the vision of SparkCognition and its HyperWerx partners.

To learn more about SparkCognition and the HyperWerx campus, click here.



About SparkCognition

SparkCognition catalyzes sustainable growth for their clients throughout the world with proven artificial intelligence (AI) systems, award-winning machine learning technology, and a multinational team of AI thought leaders. Our clients partner with SparkCognition to understand their industry's most pressing challenges, analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. Our vision is to build scalable AI solutions to solve the problems that matter most. We collaborate with organizations to help them reduce environmental impact creating a better, smarter, and more sustainable world. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI applications can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

