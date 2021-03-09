SparkCognition Receives 2020 Frost & Sullivan North America Product Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards are independent, research-backed accolades that identify the market's true leaders and innovators. The awards are presented annually to companies that have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, created advanced technologies that have transformed industries, and are poised to catalyze significant growth in the near future.

By presenting the North America Product Leadership Award to SparkCognition, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the company's ability to exceed customers' needs and expectations, the industry-leading capabilities of its solutions, and its incremental business impact in the cognitive analytics and artificial intelligence space.

"SparkCognition is at the forefront of providing AI-optimized solutions for defense, financial, manufacturing, and other industries, enabling companies to reach higher efficiency and significantly reduce operational and maintenance costs," said Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

SparkCognition's portfolio of product offerings includes the SparkPredict®️ product, the DeepNLPTM product, the DeepArmor®️ product, and the Darwin®️ product.

"Given Frost & Sullivan's status as a global market research pioneer in the evaluation of disruptive technologies, SparkCognition is honored to be recognized," said Sridhar Sudarsan, Chief Technology Officer at SparkCognition. "The award is a testament to our commitment to continue delivering best-in-class AI systems that help businesses advance performance, solve complex problems, improve productivity and deliver game-changing value."

For the complete Frost & Sullivan report, click here .

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition catalyzes sustainable growth for their clients throughout the world with proven artificial intelligence (AI) systems, award-winning machine learning technology, and a multinational team of AI thought-leaders. Clients are trusted with advancing lives, infrastructure, sustainability, and financial systems across the globe. They partner with SparkCognition to understand their industry's most pressing challenges, analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With leading-edge artificial intelligence products—Darwin®️, DeepArmor®️, SparkPredict®️, and DeepNLPTM—SparkCognition's clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI applications can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

