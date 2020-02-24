SparkCognition Recognized on CRN® 2020 Security 100 List at RSA Conference 2020

"CRN's Security 100 list distinguishes the most elite vendors in the IT security landscape," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These innovative companies provide the IT channel with advancements in data security that stand up to the wide range of threats and risks. We congratulate each of this year's honorees for their dedication to progress in cybertechnology security solutions."

These leading Security 100 companies push the limits, bringing innovative and outstanding products and services to solution providers. Additionally, the list helps solution providers identify the best security vendors to team with as they guide customers through the dense IT security market.

SparkCognition's DeepArmor®️ software portfolio brings industry-leading AI endpoint protection to the security market, having received the number one malware protection score throughout 2019 in AV-Comparatives independent testing. Built completely from AI, DeepArmor leverages the power of big data and SparkCognition's patented machine learning algorithms to predict and prevent zero-day attacks from today's most advanced ransomware, viruses, malware, and more. Along with its enterprise endpoint protection platform for security operations teams, SparkCognition offers the DeepArmor Software Development Kit (SDK) to equip independent software vendors with advanced AI malware protection capabilities. Most recently, in a partnership with Lenovo™, SparkCognition launched DeepArmor Small Business, the first next-generation endpoint protection software designed for small business users and built from the ground up with AI.

"In 2020, more than ever, it's become critical for businesses to detect and autonomously respond to cyber attacks in real-time," said Bryan Lares, Head of Cybersecurity Products at SparkCognition. "We're proud to have a suite next-generation endpoint security products that are both highly awarded by industry analysts and provided outstanding value to our partners and customers."

The 2020 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

Today at RSA, DeepArmor was also awarded "Cutting Edge Endpoint Protection" in the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards 2020. To learn more about the award-winning DeepArmor, visit us at the RSA Conference 2020 on February 24-28, at booth #5364.

About SparkCognition

With award-winning machine learning technology and a multinational footprint, SparkCognition provides next-generation endpoint protection to both commercial and government customers around the world. Our groundbreaking machine learning-based approach to cybersecurity, reduces business risks from zero-day threats across critical attack vectors while providing deployment scale and simplicity to both customers and partners. Learn more about our award-winning technology and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

