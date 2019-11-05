SparkCognition to Offer Next-Generation AI Cybersecurity Directly to Lenovo™'s SMB Installed Base

Using its AI-first philosophy and the DeepArmor proprietary algorithms, SparkCognition developed DeepArmor Small Business as the first cybersecurity solution built entirely with AI and designed specifically for small business users. The philosophy and DeepArmor product have been validated by well-respected third-party vendors such as AV-Comparatives, Fortress, and Cyberforce Security.

"We are pleased to see that the AI detection engine in SparkCognition's DeepArmor solution is so effective, with the product detecting 99.9% of threats in our Malware Protection Test," said Andreas Clementi, Founder & CEO at independent testing company AV-Comparatives.

"We are proud to partner with the number one PC manufacturer in the world," said Vijay Doradla, Chief Business Officer at SparkCognition. "The collaboration will offer Lenovo's existing and future SMB customers access to next-generation cybersecurity, and demonstrates Lenovo's commitment to their customers and clients–in businesses of all sizes."

Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group's Global Director of Cybersecurity Solutions, Nima Baiati, will speak at SparkCognition's annual AI and future tech summit, Time Machine , November 13 and 14 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. Registration for the two-day summit is available online.

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity. SparkCognition offers four main products: DarwinTM , DeepArmor®️ , SparkPredict®️ , and DeepNLPTM . With our leading-edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

