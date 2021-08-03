SparkCognition Welcomes Stephen Gold as Chief Marketing Officer and Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

"When I founded SparkCognition eight years ago, our mission was to solve the world's toughest problems with AI, and a critical part of achieving this vision is building a world-class team," said Amir Husain, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SparkCognition. "Stephen is a seasoned, strategic marketer and business leader with demonstrated success guiding top-notch organizations through market transitions and growth. I am looking forward to him playing an integral role in our future success."

Prior to joining SparkCognition, Gold held various leadership positions for businesses focused on application software development, data science, and IoT services. He brings extensive experience driving innovation, digital marketing, and brand development for notable start-ups and Fortune 100 businesses. As Group CMO of IBM Watson, Gold was one of the principal business architects who delivered next-generation AI technology, driving over 10,000 customer and partner engagements.

"AI is changing the way the world operates, allowing organizations to optimize processes, predict future events and prevent cyber-attacks. It augments human intelligence, driving digital transformation and bottom-line results," said Gold. "Since its inception, SparkCognition has helped some of the biggest global brands across industries solve their most critical business challenges. I'm thrilled to be joining such a talented team."

SparkCognition also announced that Vijay Doradla, currently the Chief Business Officer, is promoted to President, and Jeffrey Lass assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer in addition to his Chief Financial Officer responsibilities. Doradla will oversee all revenue generation activities, including go-to-market strategy and corporate development. Doradla joined SparkCognition in September 2018, bringing over two decades of experience in technology and innovation from prior engineering, research, and investment roles.

Lass, in his expanded capacity will oversee the operations and continuous improvement efforts in addition to all financial and administrative responsibilities. Lass joined SparkCognition in December 2019, bringing extensive domain knowledge and leadership experience spanning industrial, oil and gas, software technology and AI, and financial markets.

Husain added, "Vijay and Jeff have proven to be incredible leaders. I am confident that in their new and expanded roles, they will continue to drive our success and growth."

About SparkCognition

We deliver award-winning proven artificial intelligence (AI) systems, machine learning technology, and global AI thought leadership catalyzing sustainable growth for our clients. They partner with SparkCognition to address their industry's most pressing challenges, analyze complex data, empower decision-making, and transform human and industrial productivity with scalable AI solutions. SparkCognition's leading-edge artificial intelligence products and solutions enable our clients to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape, accelerate their business strategies, and reduce environmental impact - creating a better, smarter, and more sustainable world. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI applications can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

