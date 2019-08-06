SparkCognition's Release of Darwin™ 2.0 Brings Increased Speed and Scalability to Automated Model Building

"The release of Darwin v2.0 marks a significant milestone in our product roadmap and our endeavor to accelerate automated extraction of insights from data and improve the productivity of data scientists," said Sridhar Sudarsan, Chief Technology Officer at SparkCognition. "This iteration delivers extensive enhancements on a strong foundation by adding data transformation and additional modeling approaches with an immersive user experience to solve complex problems at scale."

Automated machine learning is changing data science, as it automates the process of building, testing, deploying, and maintaining models for a dataset. Darwin provides an intuitive environment that takes users quickly from data to meaningful results, which enables organizations to scale the adoption of data science across teams, and the implementation of machine learning applications across operations, becoming data-driven enterprises.

"We recently announced that we would be the partner to deliver SparkCognition's Darwin product to Japan and other Asian countries," said Masahiro Taniguchi, President of Hitachi High-Tech Solutions. "I am excited that Hitachi High-Tech Solutions' data scientists are using Darwin and our cloud service to support our customers to solve problems and enhance business efficiency. We chose SparkCognition's automated model building product, Darwin, over the competition because the product stands above others in the market and enables invaluable business insights."

Darwin v2.0 features include:

Automated data quality checks that highlight problems in a dataset and offers solutions to any errors encountered

Improved neuro-evolutionary engine that enables quickly-built custom models from scratch

Increased control over the model building process that preserves the accuracy and performance of models

State-of-the-art genetic time series forecasting algorithms and sequence-to-sequence models capable of predicting multiple time horizons

Enhanced ability to capture complex relationships over time and make predictions using long short-term memory (LSTM) and temporal convolutional network (TCN) architectures

With these new and improved features, Darwin enables data scientists, data and business analysts, software developers, and SMEs to prepare their datasets and custom-build models from scratch much faster than before. These models are tailored to the given dataset by considering its complex relationships and intricacies, and quickly evaluating hundreds of generations of model architectures to optimize from.

"We are incredibly proud of Darwin's powerful capabilities and the significant innovation that has gone into the product. It is fast becoming the leading data science automation platform," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO at SparkCognition. "By using AI to build AI, Darwin reduces the cost of model development and allows our customers to implement AI at scale through their enterprise. Version 2.0 takes an already robust product to the next level."

Learn more about Darwin 2.0 at www.sparkcognition.com/product/Darwin

About SparkCognition:

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With our leading edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50 and recognized three years in a row on CB Insights AI 100 by visiting www.sparkcognition.com .

For Media Inquiries:

John King

SparkCognition

jking@sparkcognition.com

512-956-5491

SOURCE SparkCognition

Related Links

http://www.sparkcognition.com

