Sparket partners with Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino on New Online Gaming Tool

COACHELLA, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparket has inked a new partnership deal to license its Social Betwork ™ software to the 29 Palms of Mission Indians. The software will be white-labeled to offer promotional free-to-play sports and live event wagering via Sparket's proprietary pool wagering system. Users can participate online at www.sparket.app/g/club29 for their upcoming March college basketball tournament contest and win real prizes at the Tortoise Rock and Spotlight 29 casino properties in Southern California. The respective casinos plan to run promotions throughout the year using the Sparket technology. In addition to its casino properties, Spotlight 29 is an active community supporter with local non-profits and recently became a founding partner of the 10,000 seat Acrisure Arena.

Sparket Partners with 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians to Offer a Free to Play Sports Betting Software

Sparket received its Gaming Labs International Certification in Q4 2022 as a precursor to offering real money wagering. "We're excited to partner with 29 Palms – they are a forward thinking group focused on providing an engaging experience for their patrons," said Evan Fisher, COO of Sparket. "Our platform fits the mold perfectly to drive customer acquisition via free to play sports and live event promotions. On the heels of the failed California ballot propositions, we're seeing higher demand for our social products."

29 Palms Band of Mission Indian Leadership added, "We're focused on providing a unique experience for our customers. Sparket's technology allows us to offer social promotions for major sporting events and beyond. We've already received great feedback from our customers after our initial 'Big Game' football event, and can't wait to do it again for the college basketball tourney!"

ABOUT SPARKET

Sparket has cemented its place as one of the fastest growing early-stage companies in the sports betting landscape. In addition to its multiple tribal deals, Sparket has partnered with a wide range of clients from private golf clubs to Station Casinos . They were announced as part of the Spring '23 Cohort for Stadia Ventures, one of the leading sports technology accelerators in the world. They will serve as the official app at the upcoming Indian Gaming Association conference in San Diego, during the Chairman's Classic golf tournament.

ABOUT 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are a Chemehuevi people whose traditional territory includes parts of California, Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. In 1867, a group of Chemehuevi settled at the Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms. The Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are their descendants. Today, the Tribe's lands consist of two Reservations, which are located near the town of Twentynine Palms and the City of Coachella. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will continue to focus on providing opportunities of growth and prosperity for the Tribe's future generations. For more information about the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, its culture, heritage, and traditions, please visit 29palmstribe.org.

Contact

Aaron Basch

Co-Founder & CEO at Sparket

[email protected]

To learn more about Sparket, visit www.betsparket.com or @betSparket on social.

SOURCE Sparket