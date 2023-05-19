SparkFun Electronics Launches Datalogger IoT - 9DoF, Delivering True Plug-and-Play Data-Logging Experience

News provided by

SparkFun Electronics

19 May, 2023, 10:14 ET

This new board comes preprogrammed to automatically log data from sensors to a variety of network IoT platforms - all without writing a single line of code!

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun launches the DataLogger IoT - 9DOF, an ESP32-based data logger that seamlessly transfers data to a microSD card or wirelessly to your preferred Internet of Things service. Its features include:

  • Auto-detection of over 50 Qwiic Sensors.
  • Built on the capabilities of an ESP32 Processor.
  • Provides log outputs in CSV or JSON formats.
  • Has wifi to enable logging to a variety of network IoT platforms (currently supported services include MQTT, Amazon AWS IoT, Microsoft Azure, Mathworks ThingSpeak, and URL-HTTP).
Continue Reading
The DataLogger IoT - 9DoF automatically scans, detects, configures, and logs various Qwiic sensors plugged into the board (No soldering! No programming!). Specifically designed for users who need to capture a lot of data to a CSV or JSON file and get back to their larger project, it's as easy as saving the data to a microSD card or simply sending it wirelessly to your Internet of Things (IoT) service.
The DataLogger IoT - 9DoF automatically scans, detects, configures, and logs various Qwiic sensors plugged into the board (No soldering! No programming!). Specifically designed for users who need to capture a lot of data to a CSV or JSON file and get back to their larger project, it's as easy as saving the data to a microSD card or simply sending it wirelessly to your Internet of Things (IoT) service.

"For over a decade, SparkFun has designed and built products aimed at simplifying the process of embedded device data logging, with the latest offerings delivering low-power, turnkey sensor connectivity to a set of SparkFun Qwiic boards." Says SparkFun CTO, Kirk Benell. "Our new SparkFun DataLogger IoT product builds on this capability by adding network connectivity to deliver a true IoT experience. Paired with over-the-air firmware updates, the capabilities of the DataLogger IoT enables a modern IoT sensor capability out of the box – no additional development required."

Glenn Samala, SparkFun CEO, also comments, "The 9DoF version of the SparkFun DataLogger IoT is the first in a line of plug-and-play logging equipment that we see as the next iteration of our data logger product line. We are proud to provide our users with a board capable of fully utilizing the cloud for their data storage and recording needs based on their preferences for the network IoT platform. As more Qwiic boards are added to the DataLogger IoT's automatic detection, we intend to build this product line to be a go-to data capture resource for any user regardless of their coding experience."

The DataLogger IoT is now available for purchase here.

About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com)

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality – whether you're creating a smart weather station, exploring the frontier of machine learning, or prototyping your first (or tenth) product, our open-source tools, documentation, and online tutorials make emerging technology easy to use, and the road to a finished project shorter.

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics

Also from this source

Silicon Labs and SparkFun Electronics Partner to Release Matter Development Board to Support Interoperability Across IoT Devices and Networks

SparkFun Electronics, InPlay, and Bosch Sensortec partner to release two new NanoBeacon boards to accelerate development of wireless IoT solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.