SparkFun Releases MicroMod, a New Microcontroller Ecosystem to Enable Rapid Prototyping and Modular Development

"The processor you start with is not always the one you end with - processing power, power consumption, wireless connectivity, and many more factors impact what is the most appropriate for a given project," said Nathan Seidle, founder and engineer at SparkFun. "MicroMod makes exploring different microcontrollers easy. For example, a user may start with the Artemis Processor Board then decide they need WiFi - they just need to swap out Artemis for the ESP32 Processor Board."

MicroMod connects seamlessly to the Qwiic® ecosystem of over 100 sensors, shields, LCDs, relays and other accessories, allowing for nearly limitless functional possibilities with no soldering required.

"We are extremely excited to present MicroMod to the world," said Glenn Samala, SparkFun CEO. "It will accelerate prototyping and enable a faster path to proof of concept - this release continues our focus on making emerging technology easy to use."

SparkFun plans to expand the MicroMod ecosystem to include additional processor and carrier boards; updates will be available on the MicroMod ecosystem page . Users are also encouraged to create their own carrier boards, and SparkFun provides resources to make this possible.

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality – whether you're creating a smart weather station, exploring the frontier of machine learning, or prototyping your first (or tenth) product. No matter your vision, our open source tools, documentation, and online tutorials make emerging technology easy to use, and the road to a finished project shorter.

