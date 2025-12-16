Sparkle Continues St. Louis Growth with New Franchise Partners

Local couple Roberto and Dana Garcia set to open two Sparkle salons in the St. Louis Metro.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the rapidly-growing, wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, is excited to announce its continued expansion across the St. Louis metro with two new salons that will serve the Brentwood, Webster Groves, Kirkwood, and Sunset Hills communities. The locations will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Roberto and Dana Garcia, whose combined experience in pet care, community development, and customer-focused leadership make them a strong addition to the Sparkle pack.

Meet the Garcias: Skilled Operators With a Heart for Pets

Roberto brings more than a decade of pet industry expertise and over 20 years in CPG and marketing, including managing billion-dollar accounts and launching award-winning startups. His background in leadership, operations, and innovation positions the duo to build a strong, scalable presence for Sparkle in St. Louis.

Dana's background spans community planning, ethnographic research, and fitness leadership, paired with hands-on experience managing a busy household of pets and humans. Her strengths in real estate, staffing, team culture, and customer service translate seamlessly to Sparkle's modern, pets- and people-first model.

Why Sparkle? A Better Option for Today's Pet Parents

Like many families, the Garcias struggled to find grooming that was transparent, easy to book, and consistently available. That experience ultimately led them to Sparkle.

"Our aha! moment came when we welcomed our new puppy, Nellie," says Roberto. "We couldn't find a groomer with straightforward pricing or online booking. Everything felt outdated. That's when we started looking for a better option and found Sparkle."

Dana adds, "I cannot wait to bring this new approach to dog grooming to St. Louis. Pet parents here are ready for a modern experience that fits our busy lives and prioritizes the wellness of our dog-kiddos. I'm equally excited to create opportunities for local groomers who want to work for a company that values them."

The Garcias plan to open their first Sparkle salon in 2026.

For more information about Sparkle Grooming Co. or franchise opportunities, visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is on a mission to elevate pet care by blending salon-style grooming with wellness-focused hygiene and neighborhood-level service. Our Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model is designed to keep dogs healthy, happy, and always looking their best while making life easier for busy pet parents.

Sparkle's membership-driven approach, compact salon footprint, and robust operational support systems help franchisees nationwide deliver care that's consistent, efficient, and meaningful.

Led by a team of industry veterans and brand builders behind globally recognized concepts, Sparkle is redefining what routine pet care looks like in communities across America.

