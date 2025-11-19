Sparkle Grooming Co. Expands Into the St. Louis Metro With New Wentzville Location

Local franchise partners bring proven membership-model expertise to modernize pet care in Missouri.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the fast-growing, wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the St. Louis metro with a new salon coming to Wentzville, Missouri. The location will be owned and operated by new Sparkle pawtners, Kimberly and Steve Barnhart. Drawing from their experience in membership-driven care and their passion for serving others, the Barnharts are excited to bring Wentzville a grooming model that puts dogs (and their people) at the center.

The Barnharts' journey began at The Joint Chiropractic , where Kimberly started as a Wellness Coordinator and, over time, she and Steve grew to believe deeply in the model, eventually becoming franchise owners themselves. That experience shaped their shared passion for modern, accessible, membership-driven care and showed them the impact a thoughtful service model can have on a community.

When they discovered Sparkle, they saw a similar opportunity to bring something better to local pet parents through salon-style grooming that removes the traditional "back room," prioritizes a dog's comfort, and creates a calm, transparent environment families can trust + afford.

"After years in membership-driven care, we've seen how the right model can improve people's lives. Sparkle allows us to bring that same reliability and support to pet parents and team members in a way that feels meaningful to us," says Steve.

Perfect for the Pack: Why Sparkle Comes to Wentzville

A family- and pet-focused community: Wentzville's strong sense of community and high rate of dog ownership make it the perfect match for Sparkle's people-and-pets-first philosophy.

Owners who understand service: The Barnharts' experience running a membership-driven franchise positions them to deliver an elevated, consistent grooming experience to the community.

Pet parents deserve more: Families in Wentzville value services that treat their pets like family, exactly what Sparkle was designed for.

Sparkle Grooming Co. is expanding nationwide through its innovative membership model and passion for the pets, the people, and the business.

The Wentzville Sparkle salon is expected to open in 2026.

For more information about Sparkle Grooming Co. or franchise opportunities, visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is on a mission to elevate pet care by blending salon-style grooming with wellness-focused hygiene and neighborhood-level service. Our Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model is designed to keep dogs healthy, happy, and always looking their best while making life easier for busy pet parents.

Sparkle's membership-driven approach, compact salon footprint, and robust operational support systems help franchisees nationwide deliver care that's consistent, efficient, and meaningful.

Led by a team of industry veterans and brand builders behind globally recognized concepts, Sparkle is redefining what routine pet care looks like in communities across America.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.