Sparkle Grooming Co. Expands into Jacksonville With New Multi-Unit Franchisee

Sparkle accelerates Florida growth with new three-salon development deal.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the fast-growing, wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, is excited to announce its expansion into Jacksonville, Florida with a three-unit development agreement awarded to local entrepreneur Dr. Nathalie Blum, D.C.

Find franchise opportunities near you.

Sparkle Grooming Co. has awarded a three-unit development agreement to Jacksonville entrepreneur Nathalie Blum, expanding the brand’s fast-growing, wellness-focused grooming footprint across Florida.

Blum, a seasoned business owner with 17 years of experience owning and operating multiple personal injury chiropractic clinics, brings a strong background in management, operations, and marketing to Sparkle's growing pawprint. After transitioning from practitioner to multi-location operator, she has also gained extensive real estate experience, skills she is now excited to bring to her next venture with Sparkle.

"The need for accessible, consistent, and professional dog grooming is obvious," said Blum. "Sparkle's systems, leadership, and franchise experience give me full confidence in the brand, and I cannot wait to bring it to the pet parents of Jacksonville."

Sparkle Grooming Co. continues to set a new standard in pet care through its modern and wellness-focused approach to dog grooming. For its franchisees, Sparkle offers a proven, scalable model backed by seasoned franchising executives and a deep support infrastructure.

"Nathalie's operational experience and passion for bringing high-quality care to her community make her a strong fit for our franchise family," said Joe Aeppli, Co-Founder and COO. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Sparkle pack and excited to continue to grow our pawprint into communities like Jacksonville."

With this agreement, Sparkle continues accelerating its national growth, expanding into new markets across Florida and beyond as demand for consistent, safe, and affordable dog grooming continues to rise.

For more information about Sparkle Grooming Co. or franchise opportunities, visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is on a mission to elevate pet care by blending salon-style grooming with wellness-focused hygiene and neighborhood-level service. Our Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) model is designed to keep dogs healthy, happy, and always looking their best while making life easier for busy pet parents.

Sparkle's membership-driven approach, compact salon footprint, and robust operational support systems help franchisees nationwide deliver care that's consistent, efficient, and meaningful.

Led by a team of industry veterans and brand builders behind globally recognized concepts, Sparkle is redefining what routine pet care looks like in communities across America.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.